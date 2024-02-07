Bessor Announces Graduation Of Its Listing From The NEX To Tier 2 Of The TSX Venture Exchange

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, BC, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bessor Minerals Inc. (NEX: BST.H ) (" Bessor ") is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ") has granted final acceptance regarding the application for graduation from the NEX to Tier 2 of the TSXV (the ‎‎" Reactivation "). Effective Friday, February 9, 2024, trading in Bessor's common ‎shares will commence on the TSXV under the trading symbol "BST.V".‎



Jason Riley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bessor commented,“the graduation of our shares to the TSXV will allow greater access for investors at an important time in Bessor's long term plans. With enhanced visibility and access to the market, we are in a position to continue and to expand our exploratory work at the Redhill project, located south of Cache Creek, British Columbia, as well as to evaluate potential future transactions.”

Following the completion of the Reactivation, the directors of Bessor are Kieran Downes, Ronald McMillan, Jason Riley, Vic Jang and Arif Merali. Jason Riley is the President an Chief Executive Officer of Bessor, and Jeanie Yu is the Chief Financial Officer. The total issued and outstanding common shares of Bessor following the Reactivation will be 26,285,623.

ABOUT THE REDHILL PROJECT

The Redhill project consists of 15 mineral claims located south of Cache Creek in British Columbia (the“ Redhill Project ”). Pursuant to an option agreement originally dated July 15, 2015, and as amended on July 30, 2019, September 15, 2020, September 22, 2022 and September 20, 2023, Bessor may acquire interests in the Redhill Project through the completion of exploratory work, subject to a net smelter royalty to be retained by the optionor.

On January 23, 2023, Bessor reported results of diamond drilling at the Redhill Project, including the intersection of significant volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) mineralization. Bessor anticipates completing a drill program at the Redhill Project in 2024, consisting of various holes to test for extensions to the VMS mineralization, as well as holes to test anomalous gold-in-till anomalies, and to test electromagnetic responses.

