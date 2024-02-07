The International Energy Agency Urges Renewed Energy Efficiency Efforts

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The International Energy Agency (“IEA”) is
urging
national leaders around the world to expedite their efforts to promote energy efficiency. A recent IEA report noted that while policymakers have expanded energy-efficiency measures in recent months, their progress isn't sufficient to meet global climate targets.
Despite Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine setting off a
global energy crisis , the recently published
Energy Efficiency 2023
market report says the momentum for energy-efficiency policy“continues to build.” The report notes that there was a 45% increase in energy-efficiency investments from 2020 to 2023. Furthermore, the report found that the nations responsible for three-quarters of the world's total energy demand introduced new energy-efficiency policies or strengthened existing ones in 2023. Such measures are becoming increasingly widespread across the globe, the report says.
