Esgbreaks Prospera Energy Inc. (TSX.V: PEI) (OTC: GXRFF) (FRA: OF6B) Announces Plan For Transitioning To Profitability In 2024

today issued a corporate update summarizing its restructuring since the first quarter of 2021, where the company has methodically executed the planned development phases and attained drilling results exceeding expectations and substantiating technical and economical applications. Prospera recapped results of its 2023 drilling program and, based on the successful results, the company is positioned to increase production primarily in medium light oil and continue the horizontal transformation to capture the substantial remaining heavy oil reserves. The horizontals enable the company to reduce environmental footprint, operating expense and asset retirement liability while appreciating production. According to the announcement, PEI is proposing a robust capital development and acquisition plan to achieve 2024 year-end exit target rate of 5,000 boepd. The proposed capital program entails five geologically and seismically delineated medium-light oil wells and fifteen low risk infill heavy oil horizontal wells. It also includes light oil acquisitions to diversify the heavy-light product mix to optimize margins. Prospera is funding the 2024 development, ARO reduction and acquisitions through existing cash flow as well as non-dilutive credit facilities that are expected to be in place in the second quarter.

About Prospera Energy Inc.

Prospera Energy is a publicly traded energy company based in Western Canada, specializing in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Prospera is primarily focused on optimizing hydrocarbon recovery from legacy fields through environmentally safe and efficient reservoir development methods and production practices. Prospera was restructured in the first quarter of 2021 to become profitable and in compliance with regulatory, environmental, municipal, landowner, and service stakeholders. The company is in the midst of a three-stage restructuring process aimed at prioritizing cost effective operations while appreciating production capacity and reducing liabilities. Prospera has completed the first phase by optimizing low hanging opportunities, attaining free cash flow, while bringing operation to safe operating condition, all while remaining compliant. Currently, Prospera is executing phase II of the restructuring process, the horizontal transformation intended to accelerate growth and capture the significant remaining reserves (400 million bbls). These horizontal wells allow PEI to reduce its environmental and surface footprint by eliminating the numerous vertical well leases along the lateral path. Phase III of Prospera's corporate redevelopment strategy is to optimize recovery through EOR applications. Furthermore, Prospera will pursue its acquisition strategy to diversify its product mix and expand its core area. Its goal is to attain 50% light oil, 40% heavy oil and 10% gas. PEI continues to apply efforts to minimize its environmental footprint. Also, efforts to reduce and eventually eliminate emissions, alongside pursuing innovative ESG methods to enhance API quality, thereby achieving higher margins and eliminating the need for diluents. For more information about the company, visit

