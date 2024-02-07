Greenenergybreaks Correlate Energy Corp. (CIPI) Partners With Carbonsight To Deliver Data-Driven Decarbonization, Sustainable Energy Solutions

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Correlate Energy (OTCQB: CIPI) , a growth-oriented distributed energy company, has entered a strategic partnership with Carbonsight (by Autocase), an online decarbonization planning tool for real estate portfolios. According to the announcement, the collaboration calls for Carbonsight to facilitate the development of building and portfolio plans focused on achieving carbon-reduction targets as well as allowing building portfolio owners to organize key data, quantify potential CO2-reducing solutions, and visualize carbon-reduction options to achieve emission-reduction goals. The partnership leverages strengths of both companies, including Correlate's expertise in developing and financing renewable and clean-energy projects and Carbonsight's cutting-edge decarbonization planning software. Together, the two companies will work to provide building portfolio owners with tools and resources that are essential for making informed, impactful decisions that have positive economic benefits and create clear plans toward decarbonization.

The announce noted that building owners and operators establish decarbonization strategies with Carbonsight, they can seamlessly quantify costs, savings, and timelines for implementing targeted energy projects. This is made possible through Correlate's expertise in guiding project development from design inception to project execution. Additionally, Correlate's commitment to provide optimal financing for renewable and clean energy projects aligns with Carbonsight's mission, providing businesses with financially viable and environmentally sustainable solutions.“By combining Carbonsight's advanced decarbonization planning software with Correlate's expertise in developing and financing energy projects, we are creating a powerful synergy that empowers businesses to navigate the transition to a low-carbon future with confidence,” said Correlate Energy CEO Todd Michaels in the press release.

About Correlate Energy Corp.

Correlate Energy is a publicly traded company strategically positioned to capitalize on America's unstoppable trend toward decentralized energy generation. The company employs a three-pronged strategy to create stockholder value from this multitrillion-dollar trend. First, Correlate seeks to finance, develop and profitably sell localized clean-energy solutions and microgrids to industrial, commercial and residential customers. Second, Correlate plans to retain ownership of some of these energy systems and thereby realize ongoing, reliable cash flow. Third, Correlate seeks to acquire proven renewable energy companies in order to exponentially grow earnings per share for investors. Correlate's management and board consist of industry experts who, during their careers, have successfully financed, developed and installed more than $2 billion of clean-energy projects for their clients. For more information about the company, please visit

