Investornewsbreaks Canada Nickel Company Inc. (TSX.V: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) Closes On Samsung SDI Equity Investment

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Canada Nickel (TSX.V: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) , a company that is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects, has completed its previously announced equity investment by Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. (“Samsung SDI”). The company announced that the investment totaled $18.5 million. Samsung SDI is a manufacturer of rechargeable batteries used by an array of sectors, including automobiles, the IT industry and energy-storage systems; the company also manufactures cutting-edge materials used to produce semiconductors and displays. The company is focused on developing the next-generation's growth drivers in order to secure its place as a creative leader in the energy and materials industry.“Samsung SDI has subscribed for 15.6 million common shares of the company at

C$1.57

per share,” stated the announcement.“Samsung SDI now holds 8.7% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the company.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Canada Nickel is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high-growth electric vehicle and stainless-steel markets. Canada Nickel has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel(TM), NetZero Cobalt(TM) and NetZero Iron(TM),

and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net-zero carbon nickel, cobalt and iron

products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political-risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the

heart

of

the

prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. For more information about the company, visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to CNIKF are available in the company's newsroom at



