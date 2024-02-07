Investornewsbreaks Cepton Inc.'S (NASDAQ: CPTN) Commitment To Safe Deployment Of Lidar Featured In Proactive Podcast

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Cepton (NASDAQ: CPTN) , a Silicon Valley innovator of high-performance lidar solutions, was featured in an

interview with Proactive , where its SVP of Product and Commercial Operations Brunno Moretti joined host Steve Darling to discuss the recent update from the U.S. Department of Defense (“DOD”), listing Chinese military companies operating in the U.S. Specifically, the conversation centers around the list's inclusion of a lidar company, Hesai. Moretti shares insight on potential repercussions for companies with Chinese technology, such as restrictions, increased scrutiny and impacts on global reputation and partnerships. The discussion then delves into the sensitivity of lidar technology, emphasizing its high precision, 3D imaging capabilities, as well as potential risks associated with data breaches and unauthorized access. During the interview, Moretti outlines the importance of addressing national security concerns, especially when deploying lidar in critical infrastructure, and sheds light on Cepton's commitment to safe deployment of lidar technology in the United States. He emphasizes the company's dedication to cybersecurity, adherence to industry standards, as well as the goal of making lidar a safe automotive technology for every household.

To view the full interview, visit



About Cepton Inc.

Cepton is a Silicon Valley innovator of lidar-based solutions for

automotive

(“ADAS/AV”),

smart cities ,

smart spaces

and smart industrial applications. With its

patented lidar technology , Cepton aims to take lidar mainstream and achieve a balanced approach to performance, cost and reliability, while enabling scalable and intelligent 3D perception solutions across industries. Founded in 2016 and led by industry veterans with decades of collective experience across a wide range of advanced lidar and imaging technologies, Cepton is focused on the mass market commercialization of high-performance, high-quality lidar solutions. Cepton is headquartered in San Jose, California, and has a center of excellence facility in Troy, Michigan, to provide local support to automotive customers in the Metro Detroit area. Cepton also has a presence in Germany to serve European customers. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to CPTN are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN