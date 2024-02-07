Investornewsbreaks Lottery Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) Eying Global Expansion Through New Purchase Agreement With WA.Technology

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lottery (NASDAQ: LTRY) , a leading online lottery services provider, has entered a software purchase agreement with WA, a prominent business-to-business (“B2B”) iGaming solutions provider. According to the announcement, the agreement is combined with an operational partnership designed to facilitate the expansion of Lottery's operations across Africa, the Pacific Region, Brazil and other parts of Latin America. The collaboration, which leverages WA's comprehensive iGaming platform solutions and operational expertise, will include a suite of services ranging from affiliate and lead-generation strategies to comprehensive legal, compliance, regulatory and financial management. WA officials noted that they loved Lottery's vision for creating a global destination for lotteries and are thrilled to be an operational partner.

“Our new relationship with WA marks a pivotal moment in Lottery's growth strategy, especially in the burgeoning South American market,” said Lottery CEO and chair Matthew McGahan in the press release.“By leveraging WA's operational efficiencies and proven expertise in this region, we are poised to significantly enhance our global footprint. This collaboration allows us to concentrate more effectively on

US ticket operations, the relaunch of the WinTogether sweepstakes business, and the roll-out of Sports. We are confident that our purchase of WA's robust platform and its comprehensive iGaming solutions will complement our vision for global expansion, helping to make Lottery a household name in the lottery domain worldwide.”

Lottery, Inc. is a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when lotteries are played. Its engaging mobile and online platforms enable players and commercial partners located throughout the United States and internationally to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games. Fans and subscribers look to the Lottery for compelling, real-time results on more than 800 lottery games from more than 40 countries. Additionally, through WinTogether, Lottery is fundamentally changing how nonprofit donors are incentivized to action by gamifying charitable giving. In all that it does,

Lottery's mission remains the same: an uncompromising passion to innovate, grow a new demographic of enthusiasts, deliver responsible and trusted solutions, and promote community and philanthropic initiatives. To learn more about the company, visit

IBN