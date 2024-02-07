(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Genprex (NASDAQ: GNPX) , a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes, is expanding its nonclinical programs into new indications. According to the announcement, the company is expanding through sponsored research agreements and material transfer agreements with several academic research collaborators. The programs will be focused on studying TUSC2, the tumor suppressor gene used in Genprex's lead drug candidate, REQORSA(R) (quaratusugene ozeplasmid), and NPRL2, another tumor suppressor gene. The company noted that new indications being evaluated include ALK-positive lung cancer as well as additional undisclosed programs. The expanded programs comprise research being conducted at the

University of Michigan

Rogel Cancer Center; Meharry Medical College in

Nashville; and a major cancer research center in

Houston.“We are developing a robust research program to expand the potential tumor targets, and even nontumor targets, that we may include in future clinical trials for REQORSA,” said

Genprex chair, president and CEO Rodney Varner in the press release.“Research indicates that the TUSC2 gene used in REQORSA may benefit many types of cancers and potentially the treatment of other diseases. We are exploring opportunities to treat other cancers in which TUSC2 is often deleted or inactivated, and we are evaluating TUSC2 basic biology to better understand how to use our REQORSA treatment. Finally, we are also exploring the use of another tumor suppressor gene, NPRL2, in cancer treatment using our Oncoprex(R)

Nanoparticle Delivery System.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Genprex Inc.



Genprex is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Genprex's technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for large patient populations with cancer and diabetes that currently have limited treatment options. Genprex works with world-class institutions and collaborators to develop drug candidates to further its pipeline of gene therapies in order to provide novel treatment approaches. Genprex's oncology program utilizes its proprietary, nonviral Oncoprex(R)

Nanoparticle Delivery System, which encapsulates the gene-expressing plasmids using lipid nanoparticles. The resultant product is administered intravenously, where it is taken up by tumor cells that then express tumor suppressor proteins that are deficient in the tumor. The company's lead product candidate, Reqorsa(R) Immunogene Therapy (quaratusugene ozeplasmid), is being evaluated in three clinical trials as a treatment for non-small cell lung cancer (“NSCLC”) and small cell lung cancer (“SCLC”). Each of Genprex's three lung cancer clinical programs has received a fast-track designation from the Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of that patient population, and Genprex's SCLC program has received an FDA Orphan Drug Designation.

Genprex's diabetes gene therapy approach is comprised of a novel infusion process that uses an adeno-associated virus (“AAV”) vector to deliver Pdx1 (“Pdx1”) and MafA (“MafA”) genes directly to the pancreas. In models of type 1 diabetes, GPX-002 transforms alpha cells in the pancreas into functional beta-like cells, which can produce insulin but may be distinct enough from beta cells to evade the body's immune system. In a similar approach, GPX-003 for type 2 diabetes, where autoimmunity is not at play, is believed to rejuvenate and replenish exhausted beta cells. For more information, please visit the company's website at

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to GNPX are available in the company's newsroom at



