ARCS Runs Out Of Fund To Support Needy Families, Orphans

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Afghan Red Crescent society (ARCS) says it has run out of fund to support needy children in orphanages.

ARCS says currently the documents of about 300 needy families are under review and they will be kept outside the shelter.

Maulvi Elyaskhel Naseri, ARCS head for shelters, told Pajhwok Afghan News that since the political change in the country, they had so far enrolled 50 needy families in Kabul shelters.

He said currently 90 needy families comprising 630 people including women, men and children were kept in Kabul orphanages.

According to him, they examine documents of those who request to be enrolled.

He added initially 26 items of necessary goods were distributed and 2,700 afghanis per month was paid to each family member.

He said the children were provided education, training courses and income-generating professions.

He added:“At the moment, the documents of about three hundred families are being processed. After it is completed, we will provide them with protection outside shelters because we don't have space right now.”

He noted that if they received donors' help, they would build residential blocks and provide shelter to more people.

Maulvi Naseri cited the lack of buildings or residential apartments to keep orphans and the shortage of funds to cover their expenses were their major and fundamental problems.

Beneficiaries satisfied with orphanage services

Parveen, a resident of Mazar-i-Sharif, who lives in a Kabul shelter, told Pajhwok that her husband passed away three years ago and she had since been living with her three daughters and one son in the Kabul shelter.

Expressing her satisfaction with services at the shelter, she added:“I was facing a lot of problems, but God provided us a good environment here.”

She also said:“I ask the IEA to take care of us and our children so that they reach somewhere.”

Also, Aqila Moradi, who lives with her five children in the orphanage, said:“Currently, I thank God a thousand times that we have this place and a dignified life.”

She said at the orphanage, she and her children lived in a peaceful environment and her children enjoyed a learning environment.

Also, Parveen Azizi, a widow who has been living in Kabul for two years and eight months, said after her husband's demise, no one supported her and she faced many problems.

“Thanks God we are treated very well here, I have a very good life here, I hope our future will be good.”

sa/ma

