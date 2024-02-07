ITIDA Launches 19Th ITAC's Graduation Projects Program To Foster Technology Innovation Among University Students

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

The Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) has launched the 19th round of its Graduation Projects Support Program, inviting students to apply their graduation projects in the fields of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) from the 28th of January to the 29th of February 2024.

The program targets senior-year students enrolled in faculties of engineering, computer science, and information systems in Egyptian universities and institutes.

ITIDA allocates a fund of EGP 30k per project to selected winning graduation projects after review and assessment by a group of experts. The Graduation Projects Support Program aims to inspire and support innovative students in universities and encourage their contribution to the knowledge-based economy.

The program is part of the Information Technology Academia Collaboration (ITAC) initiative, which supports and promotes innovation among university students.

Since the launch of ITAC in 2006, ITIDA has financed 1482 graduation projects, totaling EGP 6.85 million. The program has engaged 33 universities since its inception in 2006.

ITIDA's ITAC program also aims to boost the Egyptian ICT industry by fostering collaboration between industry and academia, to develop innovative products based on research, and position Egyptian ICT companies at the forefront of the local and global ICT market.