Yishui, Shandong: Rural Cultural Tourism Festival Kicks Off With Happiness

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) On the stage adorned with colorful balloons, the fans in the hands of the rural dance team sway gracefully, exuding a vibrant charm. The resounding drum beats uplift the grand momentum of the Yishui Rural Cultural Tourism Festival... Recently, the 2024 Spring Festival Yishui Rural Cultural Tourism Festival was launched in Taokezi Village, Yuantou Town, marking the joyful beginning of Yishui County's rural cultural tourism festival.







“This is the taste of the New Year!”“The villagers from nearby towns also came to watch the show, it was very lively.” At the event venue, wonderful literary and artistic performances were staged one after another, bringing a visual and auditory feast to the audience.

Underneath the stage, calligraphers and painters wielded their brushes and ink to create“福” characters on site. Each“福” character, each couplet, expressed good wishes for fellow villagers and exuded a strong festive atmosphere. The villagers had joyful smiles on their faces as they patiently observed and carefully selected their favorite Spring Festival couplets. There were also exhibitions and sales of cultural tourism products such as Yimeng cotton-padded jackets, Mazhan pancakes, Shagou leeks, etc., fully showcasing the theme of the event:“Every household hangs red lanterns, every family pastes Spring Festival couplets; in every village there is a great show – Winter Enjoying Chinese New Year in Yimeng.”







During the“Winter Enjoying Yimeng for Chinese New Year” event, Yishui County will hold a series of diverse activities including public welfare performances in grassroots communities, rural folk performances, exhibition and sales of intangible cultural heritage handicrafts, rural food culture festival, folk yangko dance gathering, nationwide reading campaign, calligraphy and painting exhibitions, photography exhibitions, and village evening parties. Celebrate the Lunar New Year with Shandong flavor! Buy Shandong products for the New Year! Come to Shandong for the New Year! Welcome everyone to celebrate Chinese New Year in Shandong with exciting literary and cultural activities!







Yishui is a county with strong culture and tourism, and it is also an ancient county of thousands of years. The development of cultural tourism drives the economic development of rural areas and is an important channel for farmers to increase income and become prosperous. In the future, Yishui County should closely focus on the strategy of rural revitalization, further explore the cultural connotation of rural areas, innovate rural tourism products, improve service quality and efficiency, and promote the cultural tourism brand of“Yishui welcomes you with beautiful scenery not far away”.