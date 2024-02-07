Fanar Hosts Various Events In Connection With Asian Cup

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Sheikh Abdullah bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Centre (Fanar) at the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs (Awqaf) has organised several events in connection with the AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qatar.

The programmes, according to a statement from Awqaf, are in cooperation with Qatar Foundation (QF) and Katara - Cultural Village.

Fans and visitors visited Education City Mosque and attended an Arabic calligraphy workshop, a film screening and a lecture at Katara Mosque on the Muslim personality. Fanar organised an introductory meeting about Qatari and Islamic culture for students newly enrolled on Education City from different countries. The centre also launched the“Qur'anic Reflections” event by scholar Abdul Rahim McCarthy in English at Lusail Mosque.

Fanar hosted several educational events at Katara, including a virtual reality event and lectures were presented by scholars Ahmed al-Dosari and Abdul Rahim McCarthy.

Fanara organised a visit to the Education City Mosque for 100 English speakers. They learned about the mosque's distinguished architecture, which combines modernity and authenticity and attended an interaction.

In the presence of about 90 English speakers, the“Qur'anic Reflections” event was launched at Lusail Mosque with a series of lectures on contemplating the Holy Qur'an. This was presented by scholar Abdul Rahim McCarthy.

