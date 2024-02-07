PM, Arab League Chief Discuss Gaza Developments

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani met, in his office Wednesday, with Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit on his current visit to the country.

During the meeting, they discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories and ways to enhance joint Arab action.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs also expressed Qatar's deep concern about the expanding violence in the region and its repercussions on regional and global stability.

HE Sheikh Mohamed stressed the need to address the root causes of the various forms of escalation in the region by reaching a just, comprehensive, and sustainable solution to the Palestinian issue.

For his part, the Secretary-General of the Arab League appreciated Qatar's support for regional and international efforts aimed at achieving security and stability in the region.

