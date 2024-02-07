Major Companies Celebrate Clean Buildings Agreement Between States

(MENAFN- 3BL) February 7, 2024 /3BL/ - Major businesses, employers, and trade groups applaud a new agreement between eight states and Washington, D.C. to collectively work to reduce climate pollution from buildings in the coming years.

California, Colorado, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, and Washington, D.C. today signed a memorandum of understanding outlining their collective efforts to accelerate the deployment of clean technologies such as heat pumps in new and existing homes. The agreement comes amid a surge in corporate support for collaboration among state governments to tackle planet-warming pollution from homes, offices, factories, and other buildings, which account for 40% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions.

Businesses support clean building policies that confront the risks of climate change with efficient technologies that reduce costs and energy waste - benefiting the climate, the electric grid, and the economy.

More than 20 companies, trade groups, and employers have called for“collective state action to decarbonize the building sector and accelerate market adoption of energy saving technologies” in a letter to governors. Signatories include both major building solution providers and large energy consumers, such as A.O. Smith, Carrier, IKEA, Johnson Controls, JLL, Lutron, Schneider Electric, Sealed, Siemens, Trane Technologies, and others.

“Bold action by state leaders is urgently needed to send clear, long-term economic signals to manufacturers, developers, building and business owners, and residents alike. Building decarbonization is essential to our ambitious climate goals and overall air quality and public health,” the signatories wrote.“We strongly support the execution of multi-state collaborative approaches to develop and implement market-enabling initiatives that unlock the long-term savings, and climate and clean air benefits of building decarbonization.”

The memorandum of understanding signed today was organized by the nonprofit Northeast States for Coordinated Air Use Management. It includes goals to ensure that heat pumps account for 65% of residential-scale heating system installations by 2030 and 90% by 2040, and it calls on states to collaborate on developing policies and programs to clean up the building sector, track progress toward their goals, ensure disadvantaged and energy-burdened communities are included in the process, and more. It comes just months after 25 governors committed to work together at Climate Week NYC 2023 to reduce building-related pollution , an announcement that was also met with strong corporate support.

