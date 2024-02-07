Tackling Scope 3 Emissions In Manufacturing

(MENAFN- 3BL) A recently published World Economic Forum (WEF) white paper – “The 'No-Excuse' Opportunities to Tackle Scope 3 Emissions in Manufacturing and Value Chains” – serves as a practical roadmap for businesses navigating the intricate terrain of Scope 3 decarbonization and accelerating their contributions to global climate efforts.

The paper was produced by the WEF Industry Net Zero Accelerator , an initiative aimed at raising awareness of the necessity for companies to seek systemic collaboration across and between value chains on their path towards achieving net-zero emissions. Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) is collaborating with Cambridge Industrial Innovation Policy (Institute for Manufacturing, University of Cambridge), Capgemini, Siemens, and other advanced manufacturing companies on the initiative.

According to the white paper, Scope 3 emissions account for more than 70% of industries' greenhouse gas emissions. The paper highlights 12 emerging opportunities illustrated with real-world case studies using emerging technologies and embracing new partnerships across value chains.

Download the white paper