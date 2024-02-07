New EPA Rules Will Remove Harmful Air Pollution, With Public Health And Economic Benefits

(MENAFN- 3BL) February 7, 2024 /3BL/ - Ceres applauds the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's newly released standards for pollution from fine particulate matter, otherwise known as PM2.5 or soot, a harmful and deadly pollutant produced by fossil fuel power plants, vehicle emissions, and other industrial sources that harm public health in exposed communities.

Soot's well-documented health effects impact about 63 million Americans, and the new fine particulate matter standard has significant public health and economic benefits. It projects to save 4,200 lives, prevent 5,400 cases of asthma, and avoid 270,000 lost workdays, producing public health net benefits worth $43 billion.

Ceres actively engaged with the EPA throughout the regulatory process to support a strong fine particulate standard, including through written feedback and live testimony, and worked closely with companies like Avocado Green, Solectrac, and Eileen Fisher as they called for stronger standards. Following public feedback, the EPA adopted the stronger of its proposed standards of 9 μg/ m3 released today.

