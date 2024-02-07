Elanco CEO, Jeff Simmons Launches Mission To Save 1 Million Puppies From Deadly Parvo

MENAFN - 3BL) Jeff Simmons, President and CEO of Elanco Animal Health, joined Jim Cramer on Mad Moneyto discuss Elanco's exciting pipeline with six potential blockbuster products expected to launch in major markets over the next two years. The company recently launched the first and only USDA conditionally-approved therapeutic solution proven to treat canine parvovirus (parvo) - one of the most contagious and deadly viruses a dog can contract with a 91%1 mortality rate if not treated with supportive care.

In support of this cause, Elanco announced a first-of-its-kind, multi-year campaign to save 1 million puppies from unnecessary death from the highly contagious parvo: Defend Puppies. Defeat Parvo. An estimated 900 dogs are diagnosed with parvo daily2 in the U.S. – mostly unvaccinated puppies. Yet Elanco research revealed only 44% of dog owners know what parvo is, with 20% having no knowledge of the disease.3 With dog owners being the first line of defense in protecting their puppies, there is need for more wide-spread education.

With the introduction of the Defend Puppies. Defeat Parvo. mission, Elanco aims to increase education about this deadly disease, while increasing veterinarian's access to the first and only U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) conditionally approved treatment for parvo – Elanco's Canine Parvovirus Monoclonal Antibody .

