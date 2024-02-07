Qatar Cabinet Approves Draft Decision On National Counter-Terrorism Committee

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Cabinet Holds Weekly Meeting

General/ Qatar

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting held at its seat at the Amiri Diwan on Wednesday.

After the meeting, the Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs issued the following statement:

The Cabinet considered the topics on its agenda as follows:

First, the Cabinet was informed of the Shura Councils approval of a draft law regarding extending the concession granted to Qatar Fuel Company (Woqod) to market, sell, transport and distribute gas and petroleum products.

Second, the Cabinet approved a draft Cabinet decision amending some provisions of Decision No. (29) of 2020 on forming the National Counter-Terrorism Committee and determining its work system and the rewards for its members.

Third, the Cabinet approved the proposal of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change regarding the participation of government agencies in celebrating Qatar Environment Day on February 26, under the slogan "Our Earth Our Legacy".

Fourth, the Cabinet took the necessary measures to ratify the unified administrative arrangement between the government of the State of Qatar and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) regarding the support for the Peacebuilding Fund.

Fifth, the Cabinet approved the following:

1- Draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the fields of social development and family between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

2- Draft agreement between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the Republic of Kazakhstan for cooperation in the field of combating crime.

3- Draft memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology of the State of Qatar and the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan, for cooperation in the field of communications and information technology.

4- Draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the fields of social protection and development between the Ministry of Social Development and Family of the State of Qatar and the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Sixth, the Cabinet reviewed the following topics and took appropriate decisions thereon:

1- Report on the results of the participation of the State of Qatar's delegation, headed by HE the Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, in the Hajj and Umrah Conference and Exhibition for the year 1445 AH.

2- Report on the results of the participation of the State of Qatar's delegation, headed by HE the Minister of Social Development and Family, in the 43rd session of the Council of Arab Ministers of Social Affairs.

3- Report on the results of the participation of the State of Qatar's delegation, headed by HE the President of the National Cyber Security Agency, in the second meeting of the GCC Ministerial Committee for Cybersecurity. (QNA)