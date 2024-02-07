Prime Minister Meets Arab League Secretary-General

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met in his office HE Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League, who is currently visiting the country, today, February 7, 2024.

During the meeting, the latest developments in the situation in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories were reviewed, in addition to discussing ways to enhance joint Arab action.

His Excellency the Prime Minister expressed the State of Qatar's deep concern about the expanding circle of violence in the region and its repercussions on regional and global stability.

His Excellency stressed the need to address the root causes of the various forms of escalation in the region, by reaching a just, comprehensive and sustainable solution to the Palestinian issue.

For his part, His Excellency the Secretary-General of the Arab League expressed his appreciation for the State of Qatar's support for regional and international efforts aimed at achieving security and stability in the region.



