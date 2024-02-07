Delhi Liquor Scam Case: Court Summons Arvind Kejriwal To Appear On February 17 After ED Complaint

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Delhi liquor scam case: Taking cognizance of the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) complaint, a Delhi court on Wednesday issued a summons against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, directing him to appear on February 17.

The summons was issued after non-compliance with its summons in a money-laundering case linked to the Aam Admi Party (AAP) government's Delhi excise policy.\"Cognisance of the complaint has been taken and summons is being issued to him to appear on February 17,\" Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra said while taking note of the complaint Saturday, the ED filed a fresh complaint case under sections 190 (1) (a) and 200 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, Section 174 of the Indian Penal Code, Section 63 (4) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), for non-attendance in compliance of Section 50 of PMLA Read: Karnataka Congress 'Chalo Delhi' protest: CM Siddaramaiah, 135 MLAs to demonstrate against Centre today | 10 updatesThe complaint was filed after the Delhi CM skipped multiple summons issued by the ED in its money laundering investigation. On February 2, Kejriwal skipped the ED's summons for the fifth time after not appearing for investigation on January 18 skipping the fifth summon, Kejriwal's party called it“unlawful”. Till now, Kejriwal has skipped a total of five summons issued by the ED on February 2, January 18, January 3, November 2, and December 22, calling them“illegal and politically motivated.”Also Read: Delhi Police at Arvind Kejriwal's residence to serve notice in MLA poaching caseThe ED summons were issued to Kejriwal to record his statement in the case on issues like the formulation of policy, meetings held before it was finalised, and allegations of bribery Excise PolicyThe excise policy was aimed at revitalising the city's flagging liquor business and switching to a regime with a licence fee for traders. The policy promised swankier stores and a better buying experience as well. The policy also included some discounts and offers on the purchase of liquor for the first time in Delhi to alleged irregularities in the regime, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena ordered a probe into the matter. The move led to the scrapping of the policy. The matter is currently being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate. In its sixth charge sheet filed in the case, the ED named AAP leader Sanjay Singh and his aide Sarvesh Mishra, and accused the party of using kickbacks worth ₹45 crore generated via the policy for its assembly elections campaign in Goa in 2022.

MENAFN07022024007365015876ID1107823663