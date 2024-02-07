Here's A Gritty Solution: Govt To Track Subsidized Atta, Daal And Flour For Quality

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: TThe government plans to track and trace subsidized pulses, wheat flour and rice for their quality, two senior officials said, a move that could nip the practice of shifty traders mixing grit with kitchen staples tracing system-to be developed by the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India Ltd (NCCF) and the Quality Council of India (QCI)-will ensure the quality of these essential food items that are sold as the government's Bharat brand, and also prevent any diversion or malpractice, the officials told Mint quality has the personal stamp of approval from the minister for consumer affairs, food and public distribution, Piyush Goyal. He said at the launch of Bharat Rice on Tuesday,“Now I have purchased Bharat Rice. This will also be of good quality.”The move aligns with the government's substantial expenditure on food subsidies, pegged at ₹2.05 trillion for the coming financial year and ₹2.12 trillion in FY24, higher than the budgeted estimate of ₹1.97 trillion for the year subsidized food grains, meant for the poor, are supplied to states under the National Food Security Act, or NFSA, and other welfare schemes by recommendations from the ministry, the 'track and trace' system is designed to facilitate stringent quality controls and monitoring-from milling to distribution by the warehouses of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (Nafed).“The intent is to ensure that the quality of these essential commodities meets expectations, thereby reinforcing consumer confidence,” one of the officials cited above said provide relief to consumers from high inflation, Nafed, NCCF and Kendriya Bhandar are selling Bharat Dal at a subsidized price of ₹60 per kg, flour at ₹27.50 per kg and rice at ₹29 inflation hit a four-month high of 5.6% in December, from 5.5% in November, and remains close to the higher end of the central bank's tolerance range of 2-6%.“The 'track and trace' initiative is not because of any complaints received but a proactive measure to ensure that the benefits of government subsidies reach the intended recipients efficiently and transparently,” said the second official sent to the consumer affairs, food and public distribution ministry, NCCF and QCI remained unanswered at press time official also said the system would help provide insights into distribution patterns and consumer demand, enabling adjustments to the scheme based on actual needs.“This mechanism isn't just about ensuring products get to the right people, it's also about affirming the quality of goods provided at subsidized rates. The involvement of an independent and impartial agency like the QCI in certifying these products is a crucial step in conveying this assurance to the public,” the official added National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India Ltd will leverage its tracking software and deploy QR codes and barcoding to boost the transparency and efficiency of the distribution process.“For Bharat Rice, we are proud to say that barcoding is there,” the official said, adding that the terms and conditions on the agreement with QCI will be formulated soon, which is an autonomous body of the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) in the commerce ministry, introduced the concept of quality in remote parts of the country so that products from these areas also become acceptable in Indian and international markets. India's national accreditation system under the QCI was ranked 5th in the world in the Global Quality Infrastructure Index (GQII) 2021.

