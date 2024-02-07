Israel-Hamas Inch Closer To Fresh Ceasefire Plan: 10 Things You Need To Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Israel-Hamas war: The United States, Qatar, and Egypt are in the middle of some intense negotiations to get Israel and Hamas to agree to a truce as the death toll in the Gaza war nears 28,000. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is visiting the region, his 5th visit since the 7 October attack against Israel, which triggered the Israel-Hamas war.A BBC report has claimed that Hamas has responded to the proposed Gaza ceasefire plan which will likely include the exchange of Israeli hostages for Hamas prisoners. The report added that Israel and the United States are currently reviewing the response of Hamas and Hamas inch closer to new truce plan: 10 points1. Israel actively participated in the new ceasefire plan with the top officials of the US, Qatar, and Egypt. As per the reports, the ceasefire plan will likely include a six-week truce.2. The US doesn't seem to be very enthusiastic about Hamas' response to the ceasefire plan with President Joe Biden describing it as a“little over the top.”3. A Hamas official has told BBC that they have asked for some amendments in the ceasefire plan relating to the rebuilding of Gaza, treatment of injured in the hospitals, and return of the displaced people from the region.4. Qatar seems optimistic about the Gaza truce plan as Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman al Thani called Hamas's response“positive.”5. The latest visit by Antony Blinken to the region came as Israel-US relations also went through some strains after an Israeli minister claimed that former US President Donald Trump would have been more helpful in the war against Hamas.6.“Instead of giving us his full backing, Joe Biden is busy with giving humanitarian aid and fuel (to Gaza), which goes to Hamas,\" Ben-Gvir said.“If Trump was in power, the US conduct would be completely different.\"7. The development comes as Israel Defence Forces (IDF) continues to bombard Gaza, killing mostly women and children. The people of the region are forced to displace again and again to save themselves from the bombings.8. \"We are on the way to total victory and we will not stop. This position represents the overwhelming majority of the people,\" Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.9. Israel's offensive has caused extensive destruction across large areas of Gaza, resulting in the complete devastation of major hospitals and the displacement of half of the region's 2.4 million inhabitants. Moreover, essential resources such as food, water, fuel, and medicine are critically scarce.10. The United Nations, along with various human rights organizations and charitable institutions, have condemned the dire humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip as \"catastrophic.\"



