Jammu And Kashmir: Punjab Man Shot Dead By Terrorists In Srinagar Police Cordon Off Area

- Live Mint) "A man from Punjab on Wednesday was gunned down by terrorists in the Shaheed Gunj area of Srinagar. The victim, identified as Amritpal Singh, is a resident of Amritsar, the police said. At least one more person is grievously injured in the shooting and is evacuated for medical attention. Following the incident, the police have cordoned off the area.#Terrorists fired upon a non-local identified as Amritpal Singh resident of Amritsar at Shaheed Gunj #Srinagar, who #succumbed to the injuries. One more person is grievously injured and evacuated for medical attention. Area has been #cordoned off. Further details shall follow,\" Jammu and Kashmir police said in a post on X.The state of Jammu and Kashmir has been rocked by violence against non-locals since 2019 after the Union Government decided to abrogate Article 370, which provided special status to the state. In October 2023, a migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh was shot dead in Pulwama.“Terrorists fired on a labourer in the Tumchi Nowpora area of Pulwama, who later on succumbed to his injuries. Area cordoned off,” the police said then terrorist attack this yearThis is the second terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir this year. Earlier in January, an Army convoy came under heavy firing in the Poonch area. The Indian Army launched a search operation after the attack to flush out the terrorists from the area.\"At around 1800h today, a Security Forces convoy of vehicles was fired upon by suspected terrorists from a jungle near Krishna Ghati, Poonch sector. No casualties to own troops. Joint search operations by the Indian Army and JKP (Jammu and Kashmir Police) are in progress,\" the White Night Corps of the Army posted on X.The Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi chaired a high-level meeting last month to chart out anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir, especially in the Rajouri and Poonch districts of the state, which have witnessed increased terrorist movements in the last few months.
