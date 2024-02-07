               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Private Hospitals On Foreign Forays May Get A Helping Hand


2/7/2024 2:01:43 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The central government is considering tapping private Indian healthcare majors to develop and operate hospitals and healthcare facilities in foreign countries, particularly in Africa, two people aware of the matter said on the condition of anonymity.

MENAFN07022024007365015876ID1107823641

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search