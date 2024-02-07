'No Final Decision On Foreign Universities..': Kerala Higher Education Minister AR Bindu

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: Minister for Higher Education R Bindu expressed dissatisfaction with the budget announcement that approval for foreign universities will be considered without consultation with the higher education department. The suggestion put up by the Higher Education Council was included in the budget without the department's knowledge.

The CPM initially made a political decision to change the policy to permit private universities. However, they have now faced opposition after the UGC regulation of 2023, which allows foreign universities, was introduced. Interestingly, this regulation bypasses the need for state permission to establish foreign university campuses. Despite this, the Left Front government, led by the CPM, is extending invitations to foreign universities by offering concessions such as reduced stamp duty and subsidies on water and electricity.



The proposal for the foreign university was initiated by the Higher Education Council, reportedly with the permission of the Chief Minister's office. However, the Higher Education Department was not informed about this decision. While the Department of Higher Education does not deny the possibility of a foreign university, their concern lies with actions taken without their involvement. Additionally, there is resentment within the department towards the Higher Education Council being tasked with visiting foreign countries and organizing conclaves in Kerala. It is suggested that any changes regarding foreign universities should involve intervention from the central leadership of the CPM.