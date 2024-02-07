Valentine's Day 2024: Tinder to Bumble-7 dating apps in India

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Valentine's Day 2024: If you're seeking a partner, here are some of the greatest dating apps in India that will help you discover a good match.

Check out these seven popular dating apps.

Valentine's Day 2024: If you're seeking a partner, here are some of the greatest dating apps in India that will help you discover a good match.

Tinder is a popular dating app worldwide, including in India. With its easy design and fast matching, users may swipe right to like or left to pass.

Bumble is another popular dating app that lets women start conversations. Only women may send the initial message within 24 hours of a match, fostering real interactions.

It matches users with friends of friends and prompts them to express their personality, hobbies, and preferences to establish meaningful relationships.

Indian dating app TrulyMadly checks accounts using Facebook and LinkedIn. To improve pairings, it gives trust scores based on user verification and compatibility quizzes.

OkCupid has thorough profiles and compatibility algorithms. Answering questions and filling up profiles helps the app match users based on interests, values, and lifestyles.

Indian dating app QuackQuack provides a forum for meaningful connections. Live chat, virtual giving, and interest-based compatibility matching are available.

Aisle is a dating app for Indian seekers of meaningful connections. It requires users to join in using LinkedIn/Facebook and personally approve each profile to ensure authenticity.