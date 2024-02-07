Hamas’ Bold Plan For Ceasefire: Three-Stage Strategy Promises End To War With Israel In 135 Days, Will It Work

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Hamas' leadership wing has presented a bold ceasefire plan to Qatar, Egypt, Israel, and the US to end the four-month-long war in Gaza. The militant organization is eager to strike a deal with Israel after losing about 27,000 people in Gaza in the war with Israel. Israel has also lost around 3,000 people which showcases irreparable damage on both sides.



The Paris talks which were held last month between Israel and Hamas have worked well. Egypt, Qatar, and the US facilitated the talks to draw both sides to the table and end the conflict. Israel and Hamas both expressed their willingness to strike a peace deal after months of devastation. Israel which vowed vengeance after Hamas' October 7 completed its motto by downing around 27,000 people in Gaza.

Hamas presented a ceasefire plan which pans over 135 days and could bring an end to the ongoing war. It is a three-phase plan lasting 45 days each. According to the plan, the first phase of the ceasefire would involve an exchange of prisoners. The militant group under this phase would give away hostages including all Israeli women, males under 19, elderly, and sick people in return for Palestinian women and children.

In the next phase, Hamas would present the remaining male hostages and during the third phase exchange of bodies/remains will take place between the two sides. By the end of the third phase, the Palestinian militant group expects both sides to reach a peace deal and end the war. Israeli troops would leave Gaza and a reconstruction would take place in the region according to the bold plan. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken reached Jerusalem overnight after talking with Egypt and Qatari mediators.