'I Pray That Congress Is Able To Secure 40 Seats In 2024 Lok Sabha Polls': PM Modi In Rajya Sabha

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the Congress won't even cross 40 seats in the Lok Sabha polls, this year. In his speech to Parliament he called the party "outdated".

"A challenge had been posed before you from West Bengal that Congress will not be able to cross 40 (seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections)" the Prime Minister stated during his speech to the Rajya Sabha. "I pray that you are able to secure 40 (seats)," he said.

Taking a dig at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, the Prime Minister said, "I could not say it that day but I express my special gratitude to Kharge ji. I was listening to him with great attention and enjoyment that day. The lack of entertainment that we were missing in the Lok Sabha was fulfilled by him."

Congress, during its rule, did not decide between nationalisation and privatisation, it went on giving Bharat Ratna to the family members, and name roads after family members, alleged Modi.

According to PM Modi, the Congress carried on slavery symbolism for many years and continued to be influenced by the British. Congress, he added, had "become outdated even with their thinking".

"In the 10 years of Congress, the Indian economy was in fragile five. Congress government was known for policy paralysis. On the other hand, in our 10 years, India has been one of the top five economies. Our 10 years will be remembered for big and decisive decisions," added Modi.



Banerjee - whose relationship with the Congress and the party-led INDIA bloc is close to collapsing over a seat-sharing row - last week doubted the Congress' ability to win "even 40 seats".

The Congress has slumped to catastrophic defeats in the past two general elections, winning 72 seats in the 2014 poll and only 44 five years later. For contrast, in 2009 the party won 206 seats.