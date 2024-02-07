Karnataka: Naxals Plan To Commemorate Death Anniversary Of Saket Rajan; Udupi, Chikkamagaluru On High Alert

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The tranquil districts of Udupi and Chikkamagaluru in Karnataka have been jolted by the resurgence of Naxal activity after a decade of relative calm. With the region on edge, authorities have declared a high alert, particularly in the hilly terrains, for the next five days.

In response to the escalating Naxal presence, the Naxal Nigraha Dal (NNF) has been urged to heighten vigilance in Chikkamagaluru and Udupi. Reports indicate that the Naxals are gearing up to commemorate the death anniversary of their leader, Saket Rajan, with a day of remembrance known as Red Salute Day. Rajan met his demise in a police encounter 19 years ago, during the early hours of February 5, 2005, near Menasinahadya in Koppa Taluk of Chikkamagaluru District.

Following Rajan's death, another prominent Naxal figure, Vikram Gowda, went underground along with his associates. Recent sightings suggest that Gowda may be seeking refuge in the foothills of the Western Ghats, prompting locals to alert law enforcement agencies about Naxal movements in the area.

The Anti-Naxal Force (ANF) has escalated combing operations in response to the heightened threat, particularly in the mountainous coastal regions. Just a month prior, a skirmish between Naxalites and law enforcement occurred in Thundercool, Kerala, further underscoring the need for vigilance in the region.

With the background checks intensifying for Naxals fleeing towards the hills, authorities are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the safety and security of residents in Udupi-Chikkamagaluru. Citizens are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities promptly.