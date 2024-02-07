After 33 Years Deadpool's Rob Liefeld Announces Retirement From Marvel Franchise; Read On

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Rob Liefeld, the visionary creator of the iconic Marvel character Deadpool, shocked fans on Tuesday by announcing his resignation from working on any future Deadpool books. Liefeld, who co-founded Image Comics and is well-known for his contributions to the comic book business, announced his decision on social media, claiming a desire to move on from his most iconic work despite Deadpool 3's upcoming publication.

In a note on microblogging platform X, he wrote,“One of the fun parts about getting older is you can retire from things, so here I am.”

In a forthright statement to ComicBook, Liefeld stated that, while he would not be actively involved in generating new Deadpool content, he will continue to promote the impending film.



He humorously quipped,“I'm not dying,” when addressing the timing of his announcement, but emphasised that factors like age, health and a desire to explore other projects influenced his decision.

When comparing his departure from Deadpool to that of other comic authors who have moved away from their hallmark characters, Liefeld emphasised the significance of knowing when to bow out gracefully in order to avoid overstaying one's welcome with fans.

“The truth of the matter is, every artist knows their expiration date,” Liefeld remarked in an interview with ComicBook.“We've all had an artist that we liked, who you suddenly see their heads are too big...There are telltale signs of an artist and older age.”

At 56, Liefeld reflected on his successful career, recognising the toll it had on his health and artistic ability. He openly discussed his recent health crisis and the reality that his body was not as tough as it once was, prompting him to reevaluate his objectives and long-term commitments.