Samosa To Golgappa-7 Popular Street Food In Delhi

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Delhi is renowned for its vibrant street food culture. Here are seven popular street foods you can find in Delhi.

Delhi is renowned for its vibrant street food culture. Here are seven popular street foods you can find in Delhi.

Golgappa is a beloved street snack consisting of crispy hollow puris filled with spicy and tangy flavoured water, along with mashed potatoes, chickpeas, and tamarind chutney.



Samosas are crispy, deep-fried pastries filled with spiced potatoes, peas, and sometimes minced meat.

Dahi Bhalla is a refreshing street food made from lentil-based dumplings (bhallas) served with yoghurt, sweet tamarind chutney, and a blend of spices like cumin and chilli powder.

Originating from Kolkata but immensely popular in Delhi, kathi rolls are wraps filled with skewered, grilled meat, onions, chutney, and sometimes eggs.

Parathas are stuffed flatbreads that are a staple of North Indian cuisine. In Delhi, you can find various parathas, like aloo, paneer, and gobhi, served with yoghurt or pickles.

Aloo tikki is a popular street food made from mashed potatoes mixed with various spices, shaped into patties, and shallow-fried until crispy.

This iconic dish consists of spicy chickpea curry (chole) and deep-fried bread (bhature). It's often garnished with pickles, onions, and a tangy green chutney.