Dr. Mariela Cogorno, Founder Of Mariela Cogorno, MD, Designated As A Candela Center Of Excellence

Mariela Cogorno of Mariela Cogorno, MD as a new Candela Center of Excellence.

Mariela Cogorno, MD joins this prestigious community of clinics across the country who are designated as Candela Centers of Excellence for their commitment to the practice and teaching of aesthetic medicine using Candela laser technology.

Dr. Mariela Cogorno is an esteemed medical doctor specializing in aesthetic and anti-aging medicine.

has earned this prestigious recognition by staying in the forefront of advanced

aesthetic laser technologies. She is an early adapter of the MatrixTM system and has extensive experience with NordlysTM, GentleMax Pro®, PicoWay®, and Vbeam®.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Dr. Mariela Cogorno in establishing a Candela Center of Excellence dedicated to advancing education in energy-based devices," stated Mary Trout, Chief Commercial Officer, Candela Corporation.

"Dr. Cogorno's commitment to excellence and innovation aligns perfectly with Candela's mission to empower professionals in the field of medical aesthetics and spread patient awareness on the benefits of energy-based device procedures. Together, we look forward to shaping the future of energy-based treatments and education, setting new clinical standards, and delivering transformative experiences for patients."

Cogorno was born and raised in Venezuela in a family of surgeons. Growing up in this environment allowed her to discover her passion for medicine and helping others. After exploring many different areas of medicine, she quickly fell in love with Aesthetic Medicine because of the major impact that it had on her patient's confidence.

In 2008, she co-founded CELAN, Venezuela's pioneering medical practice seamlessly merging aesthetic medicine and photonic medicine. "With our innovative and highly personalized approach, we earned the trust of over a thousand patients."

Due to the challenges in her home country, Dr.

Cogorno relocated her family to the United States, which she now calls home. In Miami, she founded Mariela Cogorno, MD. Mirroring the success of CELAN, she is committed to growing her practice by providing the latest technologies, the most effective treatments, and cutting-edge cosmetic services within state-of-the-art facilities, all while earning the trust of her patients.

Education

Dr. Cogorno attended medical school at Universidad Central de Venezula and residency at University of Miami. She also received a Masters of Laser and Phototherapy in Dermoesthetic Pathology from the Universitat Autonoma de Barcelona, Spain, and has received extensive advanced training in aesthetic medicine.

