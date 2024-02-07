Empowering Young Minds: Unveiling The African American Lil Herbie Affirmation Doll

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Unveil Lil Herbie: A beacon of empowerment for young minds, celebrating African American excellence through affirmations and cultural pride.

- Sherrika MyersLADSON, SC, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sherrika Myers, the visionary behind the Lil Herbie Series children's book collection and founder of the nonprofit Every 1 Voice Matters, is set to launch the groundbreaking Lil Herbie Affirmation Doll on Wednesday, February 7. This empowering doll is a tangible manifestation of Myers' commitment to promoting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) principles and providing a positive influence for black and brown children, especially those from low to moderate-income communities.Lil Herbie, conceived from Myers' deep-rooted desire to instill values such as self-esteem, self-confidence, and perseverance in young minds, symbolizes the transformative power of words and the importance of diversity in society.Myers, the creative force behind this initiative, shares, "I grew up stuttering in a single-family household without the resources to overcome this barrier. The Lil Herbie Affirmation Doll is designed to be a relatable and positive role model for kids facing similar challenges, empowering them to overcome social barriers."The Lil Herbie Affirmation Doll, an essential tool for children's self-affirmation, features over 30 daily affirmations aimed at boosting self-esteem and instilling self-belief. In a unique and empowering twist, the doll also allows children to record their own powerful messages and play them back, fostering a sense of self-empowerment.Myers, recognizing the transformative impact of self-affirmation, states, "I understand the importance of speaking positivity into one's life. It's what allowed me to produce and release the child within me, becoming the best version of myself. The power to empower oneself lies in the ability to speak affirmations and believe in them."The Lil Herbie Series encompasses various initiatives, including children's books, an animated series , a kids' coaching program, an anti-bullying mascot, an antibullying and self-esteem school assembly, and now, the Lil Herbie Affirmation Doll. Tailored for ages with a focus on social-emotional learning (SEL), these initiatives assist children in understanding how to cope with their feelings while acquiring essential interpersonal skills.ABOUT SHERRIKA MYERSSherrika Myers is the creative force behind the Lil Herbie Series and the founder of Every 1 Voice Matters, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to helping at-risk youth break down communicative and social barriers. Myers, a national speaker and certified life coach, shares her journey of overcoming stuttering to inspire and uplift others. Her programs have received numerous accolades, including the 2022 YWCA State Education Honoree, the 2020 Southeastern Chamber of Commerce Education Award, the 2021 Living Making of Black History Award, the 2022 June's Thomas Jefferson Award, and more local and national recognition and awards.ABOUT EVERY 1 VOICE MATTERSEvery 1 Voice Matters is a 501c3 nonprofit organization committed to helping children break down communicative and social barriers such as stuttering, bullying, and self-esteem, ultimately improving their quality of life. The organization reaches underserved youth through a range of initiatives, including outreach programs, grassroots events, yearly giveaways, school programs and assemblies, digital initiatives, and more. Every 1 Voice Matters has garnered national attention, and featured on major networks such as CBS, ABC, NBC, FOX, PBS Kids, Spectrum News, and the Black News Channel.ABOUT THE LIL HERBIE SERIESThe Lil Herbie Series is a comprehensive collection of children's books, online learning videos, school programs, an anti-bullying mascot, an affirmation doll, and community initiatives. These offerings aim to break down mental health barriers through social-emotional learning education. The animated series teaches kids pronunciation, spelling, and the demonstration of new words, while also addressing DEI, financial literacy, anti-bullying, and more.

