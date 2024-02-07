Celebrating 70 Years Of Hobie Surf Shops: A Legacy Of Innovation And Adventure

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hobie Surf Shop's iconic logo

DANA POINT, CA, USA, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hobie Surf Shops , an iconic and pioneering name in the world of surfing, proudly celebrates its 70th anniversary this year. From its humble beginnings in Dana Point, California to becoming a global symbol of surf culture, Hobie Surf Shops has continued to be recognized as the industry leader by epitomizing innovation, quality, adventure, communal activism, and the spirit of the waterman lifestyle.

Hobie Alter, the visionary behind the brand, embarked on his journey into surfboard shaping in 1950, driven by his passion for the emerald green waters of Laguna Beach, CA. His relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect surfboard and genuine love for the sport led to the establishment of the first Hobie Surf Shop on Pacific Coast Highway in Dana Point which, fittingly, opened its doors on Valentine's Day in 1954.

Through the decades, Hobie Surf Shops has been at the forefront of surfboard technology and culture. In 1958, Alter collaborated with Gordon Clark to refine polyurethane foam for surfboard production, a breakthrough that revolutionized the industry. The addition of Dick Metz to the team in the early 1960s further propelled the brand's expansion, with locations opening in Hawaii and across the continental United States.

From the game-changing Hobie Cat Catamaran to surfboards, skateboards, kayaks, sunglasses, and a sundry of surf retail shops, Hobie's personal mission of bringing fun to the world has continued to inspire generations of water enthusiasts worldwide.

For more information on Hobie Surf Shops and upcoming events, visit hobiesurfshop/our-stores or stop by the flagship location at 34174 Pacific Coast Hwy, Dana Point, CA 92629.



