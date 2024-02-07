Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Summoned By Court On Feb 17 After ED's Complaint

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi on Wednesday took a significant step in the Delhi Excise Policy case by issuing summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for February 17, 2024.



This action comes in response to a complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), accusing Kejriwal of non-compliance with the summons issued by the central probe agency regarding the Delhi liquor policy money laundering case.

The ED had on February 3 filed a fresh complaint case against Kejriwal for non-compliance of its summons. Kejriwal on Friday last skipped the fifth summons, which the ED issued to him on Wednesday.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor had earlier written a letter to the ED, terming the summonses as“illegal and politically motivated”. He alleged they were aimed at preventing him from campaigning in elections.

Meanwhile, AAP and BJP are locked in a war.

Both parties have exchanged accusations and denials over the past few days.