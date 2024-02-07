Farhan Akhtar And Harman Baweja Team Out For Action Thriller, Film Details Here

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment and Harman Baweja-led Baweja Studios have teamed together for their third action-adventure film. They have also posted the same on their social media accounts, which has generated a lot of interest among fans. Excel Entertainment, led by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, is one of the country's largest film production organizations. They have produced some of the most engaging films and web series for the viewers. Now, adding another wing to its aim of creating fascinating content, they have the latest news of the third collaboration between them.

Announcement post

Excel Entertainment, co-founded by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, has consistently delivered blockbusters such as ZNMD, Dil Chahta Hai, Don, Don 2, and many more. Currently, the production house is preparing the highly anticipated DON 3 and Jee Le Zaraa. Baweja Studios' creators have delivered many theatrical blockbusters such as Dilwale, Diljale, Qayamat, and "Chaar Sahibzaade," leaving an unforgettable impression on the cinematic world.

