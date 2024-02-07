Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Accessory For HVAC Vent/Register Openings (RKH-558)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple accessory for

HVAC vent/register openings to provide more efficient and even airflow when the main heating and cooling system is activated," said an inventor, from Fayetteville, N.C., "so I invented the HVAC VENT. My design would help maintain a more stable and even air temperature without extra burden on existing HVAC systems."

The invention provides an even way to distribute ambient airflow via a residential

HVAC vent/register opening. In doing so, it could allow for faster and more effective heating and cooling. As a result, it increases efficiency and it could help lower energy bills. The invention features a simple design that is easy to attach so it is ideal for homeowners, HVAC contractors, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations to accommodate different HVAC vent/register openings.

