(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
The
"Global Genome Editing Market, 2023-2035: Focus on Technology, Industry Trends and Forecasts" report has been added to
ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The global genome editing market size for technologies is estimated to be worth USD 3.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period (2023-2035).
The report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, market size and future opportunities associated with the genome editing market, during the given forecast period. Further, the genome editing market report highlights the efforts of several stakeholders engaged in this rapidly emerging segment of the pharmaceutical industry. Key takeaways of the genome editing market analysis are briefly discussed below.
Genome Editing Market: Current Market Landscape
The genome editing market landscape is concentrated with the presence of over 110 genome editing companies (very large, large, mid-sized and small companies). Of these, 57% of the companies were established post-2016, indicating significant start-up activity in the genome editing industry. Examples of companies (established in 2022 and 2023, in alphabetical order) include Akribion Genomics, CorriXR Therapeutics, Couragene, GENETAGUS, GrittGene Therapeutics, Nvelop Therapeutics, Primera Therapeutics and SE Therapeutics.
Moreover, some of the stakeholders engaged in genome editing market also offer gene editing services in order to optimize the use of their resources and augment their revenue generation opportunities. In Europe, Horizon Discovery (also known as Revvity) emerged as the only genetic engineering company whose business model operates via in-house development of gene edited therapies, licensing of its Pin-pointT base editing platform and through genome editing service capabilities.
CRISPR/Cas9 are the Most Sought Genome Editing Tools
Of all the genome editing tools, CRISPR technology, specifically, CRISPR-Cas9 has emerged as the leading genetic engineering technique developed by the stakeholders in the gene editing market. Recently, the domain has witnessed a paradigm shift from conventional CRISPR technology to base editing and prime editing techniques. These novel tools are aimed to improve the long-term safety and efficiency of gene delivery. In this market report, the analyst has captured all the genome editing tools (including CRISPR technology) developed by genome editing companies that are relevant to drug discovery, regenerative medicine and diagnostic applications.
North America to Hold the Largest Market Share
Over the past few years, there has been a steady increase in the genome editing companies offering various gene editing technologies. Of these, majority of the technology developers are based in North America. It is worth noting that Intellia Therapeutics, Mammoth Biosciences and Metagenomi (arranged in alphabetical order) are the mid-sized companies based in North America that operate as base editing companies.
Technology Licensing Deals are Driving the Overall Partnership Activity
Several stakeholders have been forging alliances with other industry / non-industry players in the genome editing market for different purposes, including technology licensing, research and development, product licensing and product development. It is worth highlighting that, since 2018, over 250 strategic partnerships have been inked by the technology developers in the genome engineering market. Up lately, the pharmaceutical companies have been engaged in the acquisition of other market players engaged in the genome editing industry in order to expand their capabilities and build a comprehensive pipeline. In March 2023, WuXi AppTec acquired OXGENE and enhanced its capabilities for the development of cell and gene therapies. Earlier, in February 2023, Ensoma acquired Twelve Bio, a gene editing company working in area of the CRISPR medicines. As more drug developers license genome editing technology for evaluation, the market growth is expected to witness favorable market growth during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
1. PREFACE
2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3. ECONOMIC AND OTHER PROJECT SPECIFIC CONSIDERATIONS
4. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
5. INTRODUCTION
6. TECHNOLOGY LANDSCAPE
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. Genome Editing: Technology Landscape
6.3. Genome Editing: Technology Developer Landscape
7. TECHNOLOGY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS
7.1. Chapter Overview
7.2. Assumptions / Key Parameters
7.3. Methodology
7.4. Technology Competitiveness Analysis
8. COMPANY PROFILES
8.1. Chapter Overview
8.2. Arcturus Therapeutics
8.3. Beam Therapeutics
8.4. Caribou Biosciences
8.5. Century Therapeutics
8.6. CRISPR Therapeutics
8.7. Editas Medicine
8.8. Graphite Bio
8.9. Intellia Therapeutics
8.10. Prime Medicine
8.11. Vor Biopharma
8.12. Other Leading Players
8.12.1. Avectas
8.12.2. Bio-Sourcing
8.12.3. Edigene
8.12.4. Flash Therapeutics
8.12.5. Fortgen
8.12.6. G+FLAS Life Sciences
8.12.7. Ntrans Technologies
8.12.8. OXGENE
8.12.9. Revvity
8.12.10. TargetGene Biotechnologies
8.12.11. ZeClinics
9. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Partnership Models
9.3. Genome Editing Technologies: Partnerships and Collaborations
10. PATENT ANALYSIS
10.1. Chapter Overview
10.2. Scope and Methodology
10.3. Genome Editing Domain: Patent Analysis
10.4. Genome Editing Domain: Patent Benchmarking Analysis
10.5. Patent Valuation Analysis
11. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
11.1. Chapter Overview
11.2. Types of Funding
11.3. Genome Editing Domain: Funding and Investment Analysis
12. MARKET IMPACT ANALYSIS: DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS, OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES
13. GENOME EDITING TECHNOLOGIES MARKET
13.1. Chapter Overview
13.2. Assumptions and Methodology
13.3. Genome Editing Technologies Market, Forecasted Estimates (2023-2035)
14. GENOME EDITING TECHNOLOGIES MARKET, BY TYPE OF GENE EDITING TECHNIQUE
14.1. Chapter Overview
14.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
14.3. CRISPR-Cas System: Forecasted Estimates (2023-2035)
14.4. TALENs: Forecasted Estimates (2023-2035)
14.5. Meganucleases: Forecasted Estimates (2023-2035)
14.6. ZFNs: Forecasted Estimates (2023-2035)
14.7. Other Techniques: Forecasted Estimates (2023-2035)
15. GENOME EDITING TECHNOLOGIES MARKET, BY TYPE OF THERAPY
15.1. Chapter Overview
15.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
15.3. Cell Therapies: Forecasted Estimates (2023-2035)
15.4. Gene Therapies: Forecasted Estimates (2023-2035)
15.5. Other Therapies: Forecasted Estimates (2023-2035)
16. GENOME EDITING TECHNOLOGIES MARKET, BY GENE EDITING APPROACH
16.1. Chapter Overview
16.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
16.3. Gene Knock-Out Approaches: Forecasted Estimates (2023-2035)
16.4. Gene Knock-In Approaches: Forecasted Estimates (2023-2035)
17. GENOME EDITING TECHNOLOGIES MARKET, BY GENE DELIVERY METHOD
17.1. Chapter Overview
17.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
17.3. Ex-Vivo Delivery Methods: Forecasted Estimates (2023-2035)
17.4. In-Vivo Delivery Methods: Forecasted Estimates (2023-2035)
18. GENOME EDITING TECHNOLOGIES MARKET, BY GENE DELIVERY MODALITY
18.1. Chapter Overview
18.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
18.3. Viral Vectors: Forecasted Estimates (2023-2035)
18.4. Non-Viral Vectors: Forecasted Estimates (2023-2035)
19. GENOME EDITING TECHNOLOGIES MARKET, BY APPLICATION AREA
19.1. Chapter Overview
19.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
19.3. Drug Discovery and Development: Forecasted Estimates (2023-2035)
19.4. Diagnostics: Forecasted Estimates (2023-2035)
20. GENOME EDITING TECHNOLOGIES MARKET, BY TYPE OF END USER
20.1. Chapter Overview
20.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
20.3. Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies: Forecasted Estimates (2023-2035)
20.4. Academic and Research Institutes: Forecasted Estimates (2023-2035)
21. GENOME EDITING TECHNOLOGIES MARKET, BY KEY GEOGRAPHICAL REGIONS
21.1. Chapter Overview
21.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
21.3. North America: Forecasted Estimates (2023-2035)
21.4. Europe: Forecasted Estimates (2023-2035)
21.5. Asia-Pacific: Forecasted Estimates (2023-2035)
22. GENOME EDITING TECHNOLOGIES MARKET, BY TYPE OF PAYMENT METHOD EMPLOYED
22.1. Chapter Overview
22.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
22.3. Milestone Payments: Forecasted Estimates (2023-2035)
22.4. Upfront Payments: Forecasted Estimates (2023-2035)
23. GENOME EDITING TECHNOLOGIES MARKET: LEADING INDUSTRY PLAYERS
23.1. Chapter Overview
23.2. Leading Industry Players
Companies Mentioned
AbbVie Abcam Acrigen Biosciences Acuitas Therapeutics Affini-T Therapeutics Aju IB Investments Akribion Genomics Aldevron Alexion Pharmaceuticals Alia Therapeutics Allogene Therapeutics Ally Bridge Group Almirall Altium Capital Amgen Ventures Andreessen Horowitz AnGes Ankarys Therapeutics ANLBIO APEIRON Biologics Apellis Pharmaceuticals Applied StemCell Arbor Biotechnologies ARCH Venture Partners Arctoris Arcturus Therapeutics Arix Bioscience Armistice Capital Avoro Ventures Axcelead Axxam Bain Capital Life Sciences Bayer Beam Therapeutics Bio Palette Bio-Sourcing Biocytogen Biogen Bioluminescence Ventures Bioneer Blink Therapeutics BlueRock Therapeutics BOP Capital Boston Children's Hospital Boxer Capital BRAIN Biotech BrainXell Branca Bunus BrightPath Biotherapeutics Bristol-Myers Squibb C4U C4X Discovery CaaS Capital Cabaletta Bio Canaccord Genuity Capsida Biotherapeutics Capstan Therapeutics Caribou Biosciences Cartherics CasCure Therapeutics Casdin Capital Caszyme Catalent CCRM CD Capital Cellecta Cellectis CellFE Celularity Century Therapeutics CF Foundation CHA Biotech CHA Research Institute Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association China Life Healthcare Fund ChristianaCare Cimeio Therapeutics Clairvoyant Ventures CorriXR Therapeutics Cosmo Bio Cota Capital Couragene CPE Creative Biogene Curamys Curia CyGenica Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Cytosurge Cytovia Therapeutics D1 Capital Partners Daiichi Sankyo Danaher DCI Partners Decheng Capital DefiniGEN Delos Capital Dynamk Capital EcoR1 Capital EdiGene Editas Medicine eGenesis Elaia Partners Eledon Pharmaceuticals Eli Lilly Emerson Collective Empirica Ennovation Ventures Ensoma EPIQ Capital Group ERS Genomics ETP Ventures Eurofins EV Biologics Evercrisp Biosciences Evotec Excision BioTherapeutics Exothera F-Prime Capital Farallon Capital FASMAC Feldan Therapeutics Flash Therapeutics Foresite Capital Fortgen Future Fields G+FLAS Life Sciences GC Cell GEcoll Biomedical GEMoaB GenAhead Bio GeneLancet Biosciences Genentech GENETAGUS Genethon Genexine GenKOre Gilead Sciences GL Ventures GordonMD Global Investments Graphite Bio GreatPoint Ventures Green Cross LabCell Green Sands Gritstone Oncology GrittGene Therapeutics GSK Consumer Healthcare HBM Healthcare Investments HebeCell Heights Capital Hera Biolabs Hercules Capital Hitachi Ventures Hunterian Medicine IDG Capital iECURE Illumina Immatics Immunochina Inceptor Bio Incisive Genetics Infinome Biosciences Inhibrx Innovation Agency Inscripta Intellia Therapeutics Intima Bioscience Invus Ionis Pharmaceuticals Iovance Biotherapeutics Irving Investors JAFCO Janssen Biotech Jasper Therapeutics Kite Ventures Kiwoom Investment Kleiner Perkins KRYSP-R KSQ Therapeutics Kyverna Therapeutics Lake Bleu Capital Lapam Capital Leaps by Bayer Lepton Pharmaceuticals LG Chem Life Edit Therapeutics LifeSci Venture Partners Lilly Asia Venture LogicBio Therapeutics Longmen Capital Lonza Loyal Valley Capital Lyell Immunopharma LYFE Capital MacHall Group Macrogen Magenta Therapeutics Makana Therapeutics Mammoth Biosciences Matrix Partners China Maxcyte Mayfield Mayo Clinic Mercia Merck Metagenomi Micro CRISPR MidCap Financial Mind the Byte Mizuho Securities Modalis Therapeutics Moderna Mogrify Moogene Medi Morningside Ventures Myeloid Therapeutics Merieux Developpement Nanjing Bioheng Biotech National Science Foundation Nephrogen Neukio Biotherapeutics Newpath Partners Newtyn Management Nippon Gene Nkarta Noile-Immune Biotech Novartis Novo Holdings Novo Nordisk Ntrans Technologies NUVISAN ICB Nvelop Therapeutics Oak HC/FT Octagon Capital ONK Therapeutics Orbital Therapeutics Otsuka Pharmaceutical Outpace Bio Oxford Finance OXGENE Paladin Capital PanCELLa Pangen Biotech Panmure Gordon Pantherna Therapeutics Pencil Biosciences Perceptive Advisors Pfizer PFM Health Sciences Phen Vista Pluristyx Polaris Partners Polyplus-transfection Precision BioSciences Prevail Therapeutics Prime Medicine Primera Therapeutics Primordial Genetics ProBioGen Promega Prorenata Biotech QUIDDITAS Therapeutics RA Capital Management Recipharm ReCode Therapeutics Recombinetics Red Tree Venture Capital Redmile Group Reforgene Medicine Rege Nephro Regeneron Resilience Rewrite Therapeutics Ridgeback Capital Investments Rock Springs Capital RTW Investments Samsara BioCapital Sana Biotechnology Sandhill Therapeutics Sangamo Therapeutics Sanofi Santa Cruz Biotechnology Sanzheng Health Investment Scottish Enterprise Scribe Therapeutics SDIC Venture Capital SE Therapeutics Setsuro Tech Shanghai BDgene Technology Shoreline Biosciences Silicon Valley Bank Simcere Pharmaceuticals SJ Investment Partners SML Genetree Sofinnova Partners Solana Biosciences Songhe Capital SOSV SparingVision Sphere Fluidics Spotlight Therapeutics SpringWorks Therapeutics Starfish Innovations Stellate DNA STIC Ventures T&R Biofab T-MAXIMUM Biotech Takara Bio Takeda Pharmaceuticals TargetGene Biotechnologies Taros Chemicals TCG Crossover TCR Therapeutics TechLife Capital Temasek Teneobio The Wells Investment Thermo Fisher Scientific Tiziana Life Sciences Tofflon ToolGen TPG Capital Transomic Technologies TransViragen Trentino Invest Tsinghua Holdings Capital Twist Bioscience TxCell Versant Ventures Vertex Pharmaceuticals Verve Therapeutics Vesigen Therapeutics ViaCyte Vida Ventures Vingroup VirEdit Biosciences Viromer Transfection Vivlion Vor Biopharma Voyager Therapeutics WuXi AppTec Yuansheng Venture Capital ZeClinics
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo:
SOURCE Research and Markets
MENAFN07022024003732001241ID1107823577
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.