TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2024

Borealis Foods Inc. ("Borealis" or the "Company"), a food tech company focused on developing high-quality, nutritious food solutions at affordable prices, announced today that it will commence trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker "BRLS" on February 8, 2024, following the closing of its previously announced business combination ("the Business Combination") with Oxus Acquisition Corp. ("Oxus").



Upon closing of the Business Combination, the Company continues to be led by Borealis' CEO and Co-Founder Reza Soltanzadeh, and Chairman and Co-Founder Barthelemy Helg.

Borealis is an innovative food technology company with a mission to address global food nutritional challenges through its research and development of highly nutritious and functional food products. The company's focus on affordability and sustainability reflects its commitment to making a positive impact on both human life and the planet. Borealis has created ramen meals that are organic, vegan, vegetarian, Halal, Kosher, plant-based, egg and dairy free, non-GMO, MSG free, and TBHQ free, and are manufactured with recyclable packaging. Made by Borealis-owned Palmetto Gourmet Foods, the Chef Woo Ramen brand and the popular Ramen Express Ramen brand are available in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Europe.



Borealis' mission is to address growing consumer needs and global food security challenges by developing highly nutritious and functional food products that are uniquely delicious, affordable and sustainable.

The Company has rapidly expanded its retail distribution footprint over 21,000 retail locations, beyond the United States and Canada and into Mexico and Europe. Fulfilling its mission of making nutritiously-created foods accessible, Borealis, through its food manufacturing company, has also begun expanding its available solutions into school, correctional facility and military food service.



"Borealis' debut on the Nasdaq is an important step in our evolution as we pursue our mission of helping solve the problem of global food nutrition," said Reza Soltanzadeh, Chief Executive Officer of Borealis.

"Our company was founded in 2019 to address and solve a growing global crisis. Millions of people lack access to nutritious food at an affordable price, even in our own country.

Our innovative, proprietary research and food technology allows us to translate this into shelf-stable, sustainable food that can satisfy people's needs but at an affordable cost.

Our commitment to our mission is unwavering; at the same time, we are enthusiastic about our growth outlook, stemming from our unique product offering and vast opportunities in retail and food service."

"Additionally, our extensive distribution footprint and strategic marketing strategy centered around our partnership with Gordon Ramsay position us well for growth. We are excited about this milestone and look forward to reporting on the Company's continued development."

The Company's Board of Directors is comprised of food industry and financial industry veterans, with specialties in branding, distribution, research and development, audit and investing. Oxus' Chief Executive Officer, Kanat Mynzhanov, will join the Company's Board of Directors.

The Company's warrants will also commence trading on February 8, 2024 under the symbol "BRLSW."

