Sophos Is A Leader In The IDC Marketscape For Worldwide Modern Endpoint Security For Midsize Businesses In 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OXFORD, United Kingdom, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophos , a global leader in innovating and delivering cybersecurity as a service, today announced that it is a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Modern Endpoint Security for Midsize Businesses 2024 Vendor Assessment , which evaluates the solutions and business strategies of 16 modern endpoint security (MES) vendors.



Sophos Endpoint defends more than 300,000 organizations worldwide against advanced attacks with anti-ransomware, anti-exploitation, behavioral analysis, and other technologies that stop threats before they escalate. In the report, IDC applauds Sophos Endpoint for including“a more expansive set of protection technologies (host-based firewall and IDS/IPS, device control, DLP, and encryption) as standard features in its endpoint security offering.” In addition,“in the discipline of systematically strengthening customers' security posture, Sophos has a strong set of features in customer security advisory recently enhanced with an account health-checking feature (detecting and remediating security configuration drift).” The report also praises Sophos for adding“several new capabilities: adaptive attack protection, critical attack warning and data protection and recovery” to further mitigate risks.

With an extensive and expanding range of integrated capabilities spanning protection, detection, response, and recovery, Sophos Endpoint seamlessly integrates with other vendors' and Sophos products including Sophos Managed Detection and Response (MDR), the most widely used MDR offering. Sophos Endpoint is also the foundation for Sophos Extended Detection and Response (XDR) and Sophos Endpoint Detection and Response capabilities (EDR).

“We've strategically engineered our products and services to work together and with third-party systems to create comprehensive, preventive and highly actionable defenses,” said Rob Harrison, senior vice president of product management at Sophos.“We're also committed to innovation, which is critical for consistent protection against aggressive and determined cybercriminals. Sophos Endpoint protections, specifically Sophos Intercept X , continue to be recognized as industry-leading, which reflects our innovative approach to developing defenses against the latest and anticipated attacker tactics, techniques and procedures, including the recent increase in the deliberate use of remote ransomware to evade detection .”

“Adaptive attack protection, introduced in early 2023, is a demonstration of Sophos' means to disrupt hands-on-keyboard attackers while minimizing potential disruption to legitimate operations. Tuned to detect attackers pivoting to more aggressive tactics, protection sensitivity is automatically elevated to prevent damage. Once the malicious activity is no longer present, normal protections are automatically reestablished. Sophos critical attack warning alerts security personnel when immediate attack responses are necessary. Responses, estate wide if warranted, can be orchestrated through Sophos MDR, incident response (IR) or XDR. The prevalence of ransomware attacks compels organizations to be prepared to recover,” said the IDC report.

“With their professional and managed security services, expanded product set, and ability to integrate with existing security investments, it's clear that Sophos understands the needs and challenges of a midsize business,” said Michael Suby, research vice president, Security & Trust, IDC.“Sophos's comprehensive approach from prevention through recovery places Sophos on the shortlist of midsize businesses looking for an established and effective partner for security.”

Managed in the cloud-native Sophos Central platform, Sophos' portfolio solutions are part of the Sophos Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem , where security data is collected, correlated and enriched with additional context to enable automatic and synchronized responses to active threats. This platform is further optimized by Sophos X-Ops threat intelligence, a cross-operational task force of more than 500 security experts within SophosLabs, Sophos SecOps and SophosAI.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Sophos

Sophos is a worldwide leader and innovator of advanced cybersecurity solutions, including Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and incident response services and a broad portfolio of endpoint, network, email, and cloud security technologies that help organizations defeat cyberattacks. As one of the largest pure-play cybersecurity providers, Sophos defends more than 500,000 organizations and more than 100 million users globally from active adversaries, ransomware, phishing, malware, and more. Sophos' services and products connect through its cloud-based Sophos Central management console and are powered by Sophos X-Ops, the company's cross-domain threat intelligence unit. Sophos X-Ops intelligence optimizes the entire Sophos Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem, which includes a centralized data lake that leverages a rich set of open APIs available to customers, partners, developers, and other cybersecurity and information technology vendors. Sophos provides cybersecurity-as-a-service to organizations needing fully-managed, turnkey security solutions. Customers can also manage their cybersecurity directly with Sophos' security operations platform or use a hybrid approach by supplementing their in-house teams with Sophos' services, including threat hunting and remediation. Sophos sells through reseller partners and managed service providers (MSPs) worldwide. Sophos is headquartered in Oxford, U.K. More information is available at .

