Machten, Inc. Discontinues Registration Of Common Stock

Effective immediately, MachTen's obligations under the Exchange Act, including the filing of all reports on Forms 8-K, 10-Q and 10-K will be suspended. MachTen will endeavor to continue providing quarterly and annual financial results in a timely manner via its website. MachTen anticipates its common stock will continue to trade on the OTC Pink Marketplace.

MachTen's Board has determined that the costs associated with operating as a registered public company outweigh any advantages to its shareholders at this time. The Board's decision was based on a careful review of numerous factors, including the significant legal, audit and other expenses associated with preparing and filing periodic reports with the SEC.

The Board also believes resources can be better allocated towards core business operations compared to the substantial demands on management's time under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and SEC rules.

As previously communicated, MachTen is in the early stages of making significant investments in its incumbent network and in strategic growth markets, funded in part by participation in Enhanced-ACAM and the award of several ReConnect America grants.

For the full year ending December 31, 2023, MachTen expects total company revenue to be approximately $16.0 million compared with $15.8 million in 2022. Non-regulated revenue, driven by growth in broadband internet services, is expected to be approximately $3.9 million in 2023, up from $3.6 million in 2022. Fiber passings are on track to approach 9,000 by the end of 2024, up from approximately 5,000 at the end of 2023, and less than 1,500 at the beginning of 2023. MachTen will issue further details on its financial results as soon as practicable.

About MachTen, Inc.

MachTen is a holding company for Michigan Broadband, Upper Peninsula Telephone Company (UPTC), Michigan Central Broadband Company (MCBC), and Alpha Communications. MachTen's subsidiaries provide broadband internet access and communications services, including voice, video, home automation and managed hosting services. Investors should refer to our 10-Q and other filings that have been posted to

