Fine Art Photographer Zoe Wiseman Adds Depth To The 2024 LA Art Show, Presented By FABRIK PROJECTS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AIM #1, 2023 Image by Zoe Wiseman

Zoe Wiseman. 2024 LA Art Show, Curated by FABRIK PROJECTS GALLERY

BROOKE #91, 2017 Image by Zoe Wiseman

- Glen Wexler, Photographer & DirectorLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Zoe Wiseman , a renowned fine art photographer with a career spanning over two decades, will enthrall art enthusiasts at the 2024 LA Art Show . Wiseman's exceptional talent in fine art figure photography has garnered awards, exhibitions, and publications nationally and internationally.Presented by FABRIK PROJECTS in Los Angeles, Zoe Wiseman will reveal an exclusive showcase of her work. Wiseman's exhibit promises to be a highlight of the 2024 LA Art Show. Art enthusiasts will have a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in her provocative photography.Represented in prestigious galleries worldwide, Wiseman unveiled her first limited edition monograph, "Sunkissed 85," at Book Soup in West Hollywood on Monday, January 29th, 2024. This collection explores the solarization of Polaroid Type 85 pos/neg film and showcases Wiseman's mastery of the medium.Renowned photographer and visual artist Glen Wexler, who wrote the foreword to“Sunkissed 85”, compares Zoe Wiseman's work to the legacy of Lee Miller and Man Ray. He emphasizes Zoe's approach's organic and alchemical aspects, stating, "Zoe elegantly carries the torch, lending her vision to create a unique body of work." He further emphasizes the organic and alchemical aspects of Zoe's approach, highlighting how the accidental interplay of exposing the underdeveloped negative to light creates images that transcend the capabilities of digital technology. Glen Wexler continues, "It's one thing to draw on influences and techniques from the past, but quite another to use this to inform and enhance a greater vision."Wiseman will showcase her stylistic and surreal collection at the LA Art Show on Feb. 14-18th, 2024 (Los Angeles Convention Center, West Hall, 1201 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles). Her work can be viewed at the Fabrik Projects Booth #709/808.To preview Wiseman's Fabrik Projects portfolio, visit artists/44-zoe-wiseman/ .Visit to learn more and purchase tickets.About Zoe Wiseman:For over two decades, Zoe Wiseman has received accolades, exhibitions, and global recognition for her fine art photography. She is represented by Thompson Literary in NYC and Fabrik Projects Gallery in LA, and her work is collected worldwide. In 2024, she released her first monograph, "Sunkissed 85," highlighting the solarization of Polaroid Type 85 pos/neg film. Exhibiting in Palm Springs, NADA New York, and Aspen Interconnect through BG Gallery, Zoe's impact transcends borders. Alongside her artistic pursuits, Zoe has nurtured a global community of photographers and models for 22 years, gathering annually for joy-filled photographic retreats. Based in Topanga, California, Zoe draws inspiration from her surroundings. She shares her artistic journey with her husband, Charlie Clouser, a Grammy-nominated artist and former Nine Inch Nails member. Together, they form a creative powerhouse, leaving an indelible mark on art and innovation.About FABRIK PROJECTS GALLERY:Fabrik champions new ideas in contemporary art by providing a platform to nurture emerging and mid-career artists. It combines various disciplines, from photography, painting, sculpture, video, and other electronic media and technology art forms. In the heart of downtown Los Angeles, Fabrik Projects represents local and international emerging and mid-career artists who have been consistently included in major international exhibitions and art fairs.About the 2024 LA Art Show:The LA Art Show, an annual event uniting artists, galleries, and art enthusiasts worldwide, provides a platform for artists to showcase their work and offers a unique opportunity for art lovers to experience diverse artistic expressions. The 2024 edition promises to be a celebration of creativity and visual innovation.For more information and media interview opportunities with Zoe Wiseman at the LA Art Show, contact Grayce McCormick of Lightfinder PR at ....###

Grayce McCormick

Lightfinder PR

...