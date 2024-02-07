Natural-Based Product Company Ambrosia Collective Acquired In Milestone Deal

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Conquering the Sale of Your Business

- Sean Torbati and Marc LoblinerTAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ambrosia Collective, a trailblazing health superfood company known for its innovative and differentiated product offerings, has been acquired in a landmark transaction facilitated by leading business brokerage firm Website Closers . The acquisition marks a significant milestone for Ambrosia Collective and sets the stage for continued growth and expansion in the health and wellness industry.Ambrosia Collective has built a reputation for revolutionizing the health product market with its diverse range of products, each crafted with meticulous attention to quality and effectiveness. From plant-based protein blends that rival milkshakes in taste to brain recovery pre-workouts, Ambrosia Collective offers a compelling array of products designed to optimize health and performance.In addition to its flagship offerings, Ambrosia Collective also boasts a comprehensive lineup of pre-workout drinks, natural fat-burning products, weight loss bundles, and more, catering to health-conscious consumers' diverse needs and preferences.Sean Torbati and Marc Lobliner, the visionary founders of Ambrosia Collective, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition and the opportunities it presents for the brand's future. "The acquisition of Ambrosia Collective represents a pivotal moment in our journey," said Torbati. "From the outset, our mission has been to redefine the health product industry and empower individuals to achieve their wellness goals. With the support of Website Closers, we are excited to embark on this next chapter of growth and innovation."Tom Howard, the experienced broker from the Cornerstone Team at Website Closers who facilitated the deal, emphasized the strategic significance of the acquisition. "Ambrosia Collective has established itself as a leader in the competitive health product market," said Howard. "I am honored to have played a role in this transaction, which underscores Ambrosia Collective's commitment to excellence and innovation. This acquisition sets the stage for continued success and reinforces Ambrosia Collective's position as a trailblazer in the industry."As Ambrosia Collective transitions into this new phase of growth and development, customers can expect to see an expansion of its product portfolio, enhanced customer experiences, and a renewed focus on delivering best-in-class health solutions.Congratulations to all parties on this meaningful and successful transaction!Tampa Fl Business Broker ContactTom Howard, Cornerstone Team at Website Closersbroker/tom-howard941-744-0492...ABOUT WEBSITE CLOSERSAs the world's largest Full Service Tech & Internet Mergers & Acquisitions Brokerage, Website Closers is dedicated to providing M&A Services to a wide range of private companies from as small as $1 Million to as large as $1 Billion across the globe, including Technology, Software, Internet, eCommerce , Amazon, and other Digital companies.

