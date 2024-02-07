Mexico Bariatric Center's New Hospital Underway To Change The Face Of International Healthcare

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hospital AZAR®

lobby at Hospital AZAR

Elevator showing floors at Hospital AZAR

Mexico Bariatric Center (MBC) is opening its new eco-friendly hospital, Hospital AZAR, located in Tijuana, Mexico.

- -Ron Elli, CEO and Founder of Mexico Bariatric CenterFOLSOM, CA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mexico Bariatric Center® (MBC) is set to unveil a new eco-friendly hospital in the heart of the medical district of Tijuana this summer.A leader in medical tourism for over ten years, Mexico Bariatric Center, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new hospital facility in Tijuana, Mexico. The project began in 2020 and was designed by experienced and premier architects, surgeons, and medical engineers. Projected to open in the summer of 2024, Hospital AZAR will deliver patients top-quality care through cutting-edge technology and equipment surpassing Tijuana's standards.About Our StaffHospital AZAR's coordinators, surgeons, and nursing staff follow high standards of safety and care while adhering to strict Bariatric Center of Excellence and COFEPRIS guidelines. Maintaining a clean and hygienic environment for the patients and staff is a top priority for AZAR. Pharmacists and cosmetologists work closely with MBC surgeons and are available to consult patients during their stay in Mexico.Hospital AZAR FeaturesWith three floors of over 35,000 sq ft., the private facility is engineered for U.S. and Canadian residents crossing the border for affordable healthcare. Patients are greeted with a stunning and contemporary lobby area, which leads to a private elevator upon arrival. On the main floor, patients are provided with their own recovery room that overlooks the San Diego border and a lush golf course. Deluxe hotel rooms with the premium package are also available for patients before and after surgery. During their stay, patients and companions are invited to enjoy the relaxing luxury spa and gourmet bariatric-friendly cafe.Each floor of Hospital AZAR is equipped with its own fully-stocked pharmacy and an around-the-clock team of expert, bilingual nursing staff. On the top floor, four spacious operating rooms are dedicated to carrying out gastric sleeve , gastric bypass, and other bariatric procedures. AZAR is one of the few facilities in Mexico to house its own departments for Fluoroscopy (x-ray), Endoscopy, and Radiology, as well as an Intensive-Care Unit (ICU).About Mexico Bariatric Center:Mexico Bariatric Center (MBC) is a leading medical group specializing in bariatric procedures, including gastric sleeve, gastric bypass, mini sleeve or bypass, duodenal switch, and revision surgery. MBC's seven renowned bariatric surgeons (Dr. Louisiana Valenzuela, Dr. Alejandro Gutierrez, Dr. Jacqueline Osuna, Dr. Miguel Montalvo, and Dr. Christian Rodgriguez Lopez) adhere to safety regulations, post-op guidelines, and medical precautions that align with the standards in the United States. This dedication ensures a quality experience for individuals seeking international weight loss procedures.“In 2012, I had a vision that one day, Mexico Bariatric Center would be the very heart of all medical tourism in Mexico. Today, I stand proud as this dream has become a reality." -Ron Elli, CEO and Founder of Mexico Bariatric Center.Mexico Bariatric Center has set a standard by helping over 20,000 patients undergo life-changing surgeries to fight obesity, and Hospital AZAR aspires to follow in their footsteps.

Ron Elli

Mexico Bariatric Center

+1 855-768-7247

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Hospital AZAR® – Medical Care At Its Best