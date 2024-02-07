Inventhelp Inventor Develops Versatile Rear Tailgate For Pickup Trucks (PTA-183)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an easier way to enter and exit a truck bed from ground level," said an inventor, from Portland, Ore., "so I invented the MULTI- FUNCTION TAILGATE. My design would also offer added storage capabilities, lighting, a rechargeable power supply and other conveniences for pickup truck owners."

The patent-pending invention provides improved rear tailgate usage for pickup owners. In doing so, it eliminates the struggle of climbing onto a waist-level tailgate. It also increases safety, visibility, storage and convenience. The invention features a versatile and weatherproof design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of pickup trucks. Additionally, it would keep the bed cover and other items clean, dry, and protected.

The original design was submitted to the Portland sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-PTA-183, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp