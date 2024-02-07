CHICAGO DRIVES ELECTRIC INDOOR TEST TRACK, POWERED BY COMED, RETURNS TO THE CHICAGO AUTO SHOW FLOOR

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) More Than 25 Electric Vehicle Models Will Be Featured

The 2024 Chicago Auto Show welcomes new and returning brands to its indoor

electric vehicle (EV) test track, Chicago Drives Electric, powered by ComEd. This expanded EV hub will be a one-stop destination for attendees to experience the latest brands and to learn about all aspects of EV mobility and lifestyle, including at-home charging, range anxiety, maintenance and associated EV ownership costs.

The approximate 125,000 sq.-ft. destination will feature a range of EVs from new and returning brands, including:

Consumers can experience the unique feel of driving in an electric vehicle as they ride along with professional drivers.



BMW

Cadillac

Chevrolet

Ford

Kia

Lucid

Nissan

Tesla Volkswagen

Consumers can experience the unique feel of driving in an electric vehicle as they ride along with professional drivers on the track and feel the power that comes from instant torque delivered by electric motors. Each manufacturer will manage their own registration process within the track so attendees can ride in a variety of EVs – making it the perfect location to compare different models.

"The growth of the Chicago Drives Electric indoor EV track signals the industry emphasis, introduction and excitement of new EVs to hit the market, many of which will be seen and experienced for the first time at our show," said Jennifer Morand, co-general manager, Chicago Auto Show. "The first introduction of the EV track featured just two brands, last year's track more than doubled that first year with five total brands, and, this year, we've nearly doubled that amount with nine total participants (more than 25 vehicles), including new brands to the show like Lucid and Tesla. The Chicago Auto Show serves as the perfect backdrop to offer hands-on experience and education by industry experts."

Last year, brands that participated on the Chicago Drives Electric track tallied a total of 20,000 ride-alongs. By nearly doubling the brand participation and adding more vehicles to this year's EV track, show organizers anticipate that number to increase in 2024.

The Chicago Auto Show has engaged a range of EV experts to support the Chicago Drives Electric hub including presenting sponsor, ComEd, and premier sponsors Cars, Powering Chicago and Volta Charging, a member of the Shell Group.

This year, ComEd is sponsoring the Chicago Drives Electric Test Track to help customers experience the latest EVs firsthand to better understand the benefits of electrified transportation. ComEd will also be highlighting new rebate programs designed to make the adoption of EVs more equitable through the introduction of three EV rebate programs to support the expansion of home charging, fleet electrification and publicly accessible charging in northern Illinois. ComEd experts will be on site to discuss EV benefits through the ComEd EV Toolkit which includes helpful information for customers at all points in the EV journey, from public charging maps to estimated cost savings when compared to traditional gas vehicles.

"ComEd is committed to working with partners at the Chicago Auto Show and around the region to help more customers move toward the benefits of zero emissions vehicles which are increasingly hitting the roads here in northern Illinois," said Erica Borggren, vice president of customer solutions at ComEd. "Backed by our nation leading reliability and investments in electrification, our customers and communities are well positioned to take advantage of the environmental, air quality and fuel cost savings benefits associated with driving EVs."

Powering Chicago is sponsoring this EV track for the second year and will once again feature their mobile field trip truck directly across from the track. Powering Chicago is also hosting a series of educational panels in their EV Learning Center to educate businesses and consumers on critical topics such as EV charging infrastructure installation and the different types of EV chargers available, rebates and tax incentives, energy needs, safety considerations and more.

"Powering Chicago is proud to be a premier sponsor of the Chicago Auto Show and, as Chicagoland's No. 1 resource for EV charger installations, we're thrilled to support the Chicago Drives Electric EV indoor test track," said Executive Director Elbert Walters III. "Our qualified, licensed electrical contractors and skilled IBEW Local 134 workforce, known for unmatched safety, reliability, and training, are ready to install the infrastructure that will power Chicago's transition to cleaner energy."

Volta Charging, a member of the Shell Group, will provide chargers for all the EVs running on the indoor test track.

Other brands exhibiting in the show will also highlight their EVs and hybrid models with their own tracks.



Hyundai will be showcasing the

IONIQ 5, IONIQ 6 and Kona EV on the EV track within its display. Outside, attendees can get behind the wheel to test drive the

Kia EV6, Kia EV9, Ford F-150 Lightning and Subaru Solterra on city streets.

for a glimpse of what to expect at Chicago Drives Electric and find full information on the 2024 show at ChicagoAutoShow .

Tickets to the 2024 Chicago Auto Show are currently on sale at ChicagoAutoShow . The 2024 show runs Feb. 10-19 at McCormick Place and is open to the public every day beginning at 10 a.m.



About the Chicago Auto Show

First staged in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the nation's longest running auto exposition in North America. The show is produced by Chicagoland's new-car dealer association, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, which has staged the show since 1935. The 2024 public show is Feb. 10-19 at McCormick Place. For more information and the latest updates, visit ChicagoAutoShow .

About the Chicago Automobile Trade Association

Founded in 1904 and located in Oakbrook Terrace, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is comprised of more than 400 franchised new-car dealers and an additional 150 allied members. The group's dealer members employ about 19,000 people in the metropolitan area. The association has produced the world famous Chicago Auto Show since 1935. For more information, please visit .

