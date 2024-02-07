               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
GTT: Monthly Disclosure Of The Total Number Of Voting Rights And Shares Composing The Share Capital


2/7/2024 1:30:54 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Monthly disclosure of the total number
of voting rights and shares composing the share capital

Articles L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse, February 7, 2024

Date Total number of shares Theoretical total number of voting rights 1 Net total number of voting rights 2
January 31, 2024 37,078,357 37,078,357 36,953,072

Investor Relations Contact
... / + 33 1 30 23 20 87


1 Calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares stripped of voting rights (pursuant to article 223-11 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers).
2 Excluding treasury shares

Attachment

  • GTT Monthly disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital - January 2024

