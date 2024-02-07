Grindr Presents: Who's The Asshole?, A New Sex-Positive Podcast Hosted By Katya

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever wondered, "Am I the asshole?" Well... we've got answers. Today, Grindr launched Who's The Asshole?, a provocative and sex-positive series hosted by beloved drag legend, Katya Zamolodchikova. With a guest lineup of icons and trailblazers, the world's most popular networking app for the LGBTQ+ community is providing an unfiltered and judgment-free space to explore the messy gray areas of lust, love, and everything in between...the cheeks.

Grindr Presents: Who's The Asshole? Official Teaser

Grindr Presents: Who's The Asshole? Cover Art Featuring Katya Zamolodchikova

With nearly two decades of experience as a host and performer, Katya brings a wealth of experience to the table as she bares it all to expose the truth, the 'w'hole truth, and nothing but(t) the truth about asshole behavior. In each episode, she sits down with guests to probe deep on all things sex and dating, as well as get their hot takes on real Grindr stories, submitted by users via the podcast's official hotline, 510-ASS-HOLE.

"When it came to choosing our host, Katya was an absolute no-brainer for us, bringing the perfect combination of honesty, humor and some incredible personal stories," says Tristan Pineiro, VP of Brand Marketing and Communications at Grindr. "Be it in a hookup or a date, sometimes we can all be the asshole, and Grindr's new podcast is the no-holds-barred destination where we dig into the good, the bad and the sometimes messy."

Grindr Presents: Who's The Asshole? will debut with five episodes that leave absolutely no crumbs:



Country music heartthrob Orville Peck fills us in on all the emotions that come with getting broken up with in the airport.

Writer and film producer Jordan Firstman is spreading penis positivity. All shapes and sizes are welcome.

Actress and producer Trace Lysette gets into what brings the straight boys to the Grindr yard.

Rapper and reality star Saucy Santana dishes on his heaux tales and how he has navigated homophobia in Hip-Hop. Activist Jack Harrison-Quintana talks bisexuality and how he uses Grindr to amplify his advocacy work with Grindr for Equality .

"I love diving deep into the dirty, juicy, filthy tea, so when Grindr said I could be paid to do it?! I jumped at the opportunity with all the enemas and poppers I could find. There are so many topics people are too embarrassed to discuss, but I have no shame to go there," says Katya. "No story is too wild, and in fact, we all have them... assholes, that is."

The first episode of Grindr Presents: Who's The Asshole? premieres on February 15, 2024 and can be viewed on YouTube and streamed wherever you get your podcasts.

To find out more visit Grindr's Press Room

for more updates.

ABOUT GRINDR

With more than 13.5 million monthly active users in virtually every country in the world, Grindr has grown to become a fundamental part of the LGBTQ+ community since its launch in 2009. The company continues to expand its ecosystem to enable gay, bi, trans, and queer people to connect, express themselves, and discover the world around them. Since 2015 Grindr for Equality has advanced safety, health, and human rights for millions of Grindr users and the global LGBTQ+ community in partnership with more than 100 community organizations in every region of the world. Grindr is headquartered in West Hollywood, California, with offices in the Bay Area, Chicago, New York, and Washington, D.C. The Grindr app is available on the App Store and Google Play. For more information on Grindr for Equality, please visit

ABOUT KATYA

Brian McCook is an actor, author, and performing artist who, after graduating from Massachusetts College of Art in Boston, began performing as the drag persona Katya Zamolodchikova. Katya achieved notoriety after placing 5th on the 7th season of the reality competition series RuPaul's Drag Race and runner-up on the second season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.

Katya frequently collaborates alongside Drag Race alumna (season 7, and winner of All Stars 3) Brian Firkus aka Trixie Mattel. Katya and Trixie star in the acclaimed web series UNHhhh, as well as Netflix's I Like to Watch series on YouTube, and also host the award-winning podcast The Bald and the Beautiful on the Studio71 network. They published their first book, Trixie and Katya's Guide to Modern Womanhood which made its debut on the New York Times Bestseller List in 2020 and they released a follow-up, Working Girls, in 2022. Katya has appeared on television in scripted roles on Playing House, Lucifer, Tales of the City, Love Victor, and Room 104 and also as herself in an episode of the viral hit Showtime series Ziwe. In 2020 she released her EP ';Vampire Fitnes' and music videos for the singles" Ding Dong", "Come in Brazil", and "Be Your Own Dentist". She lives in Los Angeles with her ex-husband Glen and her 4 beautiful daughters.

