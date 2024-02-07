Dynarex Unveils 'The Glenshaw Collection' -- A New Era In Residential Patient Furniture

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ORANGEBURG, N.Y., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynarex Corporation , a leading durable medical equipment and disposable medical products company, is delighted to introduce The Glenshaw Collection , a breakthrough line of premium patient furniture. This meticulously crafted collection marks a significant leap forward in enhancing the living experience for individuals in long term care and residential facilities.

The collection spans nightstands, dressers, and wardrobes to resident room chairs and dining chairs - offering facilities a versatile range of options to create a cohesive and inviting atmosphere for residents. The furniture is constructed from high-quality wood, laminate, and aluminum materials, reflecting Dynarex's dedication to providing lasting and reliable solutions.

"The Glenshaw Collection represents a new era in patient care, combining functionality, safety, and aesthetics," said Zalman Tenenbaum, CEO of Dynarex. "We've listened attentively to the voices of caregivers, administrators, and residents themselves. The result is an outstanding line of furniture that seamlessly integrates into residential facilities and long term care settings while addressing the practicalities of daily care."

Key Features of the Glenshaw Collection:

Nightstands, Wardrobes, and Dressers:



High-quality wood and laminate construction

Ample storage and drawer space for easy retrieval of personal items

Ventilated back for increased air flow through interior

Rounded edges and soft-close hinges for reduced risk of injury Available in a choice of attractive wood finishes

Dining Chairs and Resident Room Chairs:



Premium aluminum frame with elegant wood-grain finish

Moisture- and stain-resistant upholstery for easy cleaning and maintenance

Fire-retardant, high-density foam and upholstery

Floor glides for smoother movement Available in a choice of styles and finishes

"We are proud to be at the forefront of providing accessible solutions for residential environments. The Glenshaw Collection is not just about furniture; it's about empowering facilities and caregivers to enhance the quality of life for their residents," said Mr. Tenenbaum.

For more information about the Glenshaw Collection and to explore the complete range of patient furniture, please visit .

About Dynarex

Dynarex is a leading medical supply company providing premium medical products and durable medical equipment at exceptional value - for an unparalleled one-stop shopping experience. Founded in 1967, Dynarex's guiding principle "We Care Like Family" exemplifies the outstanding customer service that sets the company apart in the marketplace. Today, Dynarex continues to expand its footprint with warehouse locations throughout the United States and distributor partners in all 50 states as well as Canada, the Caribbean Islands, Central America, South America, and the Middle East.

