Whataburger® Adds A New MVP For The Big Game With The Whatawings® Party Pack

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WHATABURGER is ready to tackle the biggest night in football with a brand-new offering. Following the unprecedented popularity of WhataWings, the fan-favorite restaurant officially launched the WHATAWINGS PARTY PACK this week. Each eight-serving box contains a party-ready spread of 72 boneless wings coated in one of four signature Whataburger sauces, a family-size order of French Fries and a choice of eight additional dipping sauces.

Whataburger's WhataWings, a bowl of nine juicy, boneless wings tossed in Whataburger's signature Buffalo Sauce, Honey Butter Sauce, Sweet & Spicy Sauce or Honey BBQ Sauce, were added to the menu last month and quickly flew to the top spot as a guest favorite. To fulfill demand for large orders ahead of Sunday's gatherings, Whataburger upped its game with the WhataWings Party Pack, joining the popular Whataburger Box and Double Meat Whataburger Box. The WhataWings Party Pack is now available in restaurants, at curbside and in drive-thrus nationwide, on Whataburger, and, notably, on the Whataburger App, where customers can order up to 24 hours in advance with no cut-off time. Guests can continue the celebration, with the prized pack available for order until the last second ticks off the clock, a new Champion hoists the trophy, and the cannons send colored confetti pouring from the sky.

72 boneless wings in eight separate bowls, tossed in Whataburger's signature Buffalo Sauce, Honey Butter Sauce, Sweet & Spicy Sauce or Honey BBQ Sauce

A family-size order of French Fries

A choice of eight dipping sauces and forks to dive right into the tastiness Family-sized beverage options may be added for an extra charge

About Whataburger

Whataburger serves up Goodness 24/7. Our original recipes are made to order, just like you like it, and we pride ourselves on extraordinary hospitality and meaningful connections in our communities. That's what's led fans to Whataburger since Harmon Dobson served our first customer in 1950. Headquartered in San Antonio, we've stayed close to our roots while building sales of more than $3 billion annually across our 15-state footprint

and over 1,000 restaurants. Even with our exceptional menu, we know that people make the difference at Whataburger. That's why we're among QSR Magazine's Best Brands to Work For in 2023 and consistently win culture excellence awards, including Top Workplaces 2023. Want to become part of our orange spirit? Apply to become a Family Member (what we call our employees) at whataburger/careers . Just hungry for a great meal? Download our app on ios

or android

to order ahead. Shop Whataburger branded merchandise and selected sauces including our famous Fancy and Spicy Ketchup at WhataStore

and find Whataburger original-recipe products in grocery stores . See our press kit for a list of locations, fun facts, milestones and other company information.

